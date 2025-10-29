Anambra emerges best amongst states in fiscal performance… excellence in leadership is vindicated

By Christian ABURIME

As much as unflattering narratives sometimes cast shadows on the brightness of Anambra State, ‘the Light of the Nation’ always finds ways to shine through and brighter. It is like a cat with nine lives: unstoppable. Throw ceaseless brickbats at it, but it still bounces ahead.



At a time that many are stirring storm in a teacup, twisting innocuous campaign statements of Governor Chukwuma Soludo into unintended interpretations, moments of genuine progress deserve recognition and celebration.



As BudgIT unveils its 2025 State of States Report, Anambra State takes the crown as Nigeria’s undisputed leader in fiscal performance, a resounding affirmation of what progressive leadership can achieve.



Rising from second place in 2024 to claim the top spot this year, Anambra has outshone economic powerhouses like Lagos, which held steady at second, and emerging contenders such as Kwara (third), Abia (fourth), and Edo (fifth). This is not just another ranking from a speculative consulting armchair; it is an authentic affirmation of sustainable development, and at its helm is Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, whose strategic foresight and resourceful management have silenced detractors and propelled the state into a new era of sustainability.



For too long, Anambra has faced unwarranted cynicism from critics quick to amplify isolated setbacks or peddle misleading ratings that ignore the bigger picture. Yet, BudgIT’s latest report paints a different, far more inspiring narrative.



This milestone report, marking 10 years of rigorous scrutiny, evaluates states on five critical metrics that go beyond surface-level finances to the heart of governance: a state’s ability to fund operating expenses solely through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) under Index A; year-on-year IGR growth via Index A1; the capacity to cover all expenses and loans without resorting to borrowing in Index B; debt sustainability, factoring in foreign debt ratios, total debt to revenue, debt service burdens, and personnel costs, through Index C; and the wise prioritisation of capital expenditure over recurrent spending in Index D.



Anambra’s dominance across these pillars is not accidental; it is the fruit of deliberate, innovative policies under Governor Soludo’s administration.

Let’s consider the metrics in action: Anambra’s stellar performance in IGR growth and self-sufficiency shows a state that is thriving on its own terms. By streamlining revenue systems, combating waste, doing more with less, and fostering an environment ripe for investment, Governor Soludo has turned fiscal prudence into a powerhouse engine.

This contrasts sharply with some other states which plummeted from enviable heights to a downgrade. Anambra’s rising, meanwhile, builds on its consistent top-tier rankings in fiscal transparency and sustainability over the years. BudgIT’s reports have repeatedly hailed the state for its accountability, a legacy Governor Soludo has amplified since taking office in 2022.

His background as a renowned economist, former Chief Economic Adviser, former Central Bank Governor who steered Nigeria through global financial crises, infuses his governance with data-driven precision, turning abstract metrics into tangible benefits for Anambra’s residents.

Fiscal sustainability is not some esoteric concept reserved for policy wonks; it is the bedrock of real development. When a state like Anambra masters it under good leadership, the dividends are profound: roads get built, schools flourish, healthcare improves, and jobs multiply.

By prioritising infrastructure and human capital investments, Governor Soludo’s leadership also ensures long-term value, creating a virtuous cycle where today’s fiscal discipline fuels tomorrow’s growth. This approach counters the short-sighted borrowing and wasteful spending that plague many states, proving that true progress comes from inward-looking reforms rather than external bailouts.

Of course, naysayers will persist, clinging to disingenuous criticisms or cherry-picked data to undermine Governor Soludo’s achievements. But let it be made clear that Anambra’s rise is debunking the narrative of decline, revealing instead a state under bold, transformational leadership.

Amidst the frenzy of electioneering for the upcoming November election, it is fitting to celebrate Anambra’s resilience and Governor Soludo’s unyielding vision. Yet, the new top ranking is not an endpoint; it is a momentum for even greater heights. As Anambra now exemplifies what is possible when leadership prioritises sustainability over superficiality, Governor Soludo has proved that with fiscal wisdom, Nigeria’s states can not only survive but thrive.

Let ‘The Solution’ continue.