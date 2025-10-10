Anambra Election: ADC candidate, Nwosu swears affidavit to serve one term

By Vincent Ujumadu, AWKA

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, for the November 8 Anambra State election, Mr. John Nwosu, has sworn to an affidavit at an Awka High Court that he will serve for only one term, if elected.

In the affidavit, Nwosu deposed: “I am aware that there is a rotation of the office of the Governor of Anambra State among the three senatorial zones, namely Anambra North, Anambra Central and Anambra South based on equity, natural justice and good governance.

“That the South senatorial zone currently occupying the seat of governor of Anambra State has only one term of four years remaining of the term of office due to the South senatorial zone and thereafter, it shall be the turn of Anambra Central zone to nominate a candidate for the office of governor of Anambra State for eight years, before the office rotates to the North senatorial zone.”

Speaking after signing the affidavit, Nwosu said leadership should not be about clinging to power, but about delivering results within a clear, focused timeframe.

He said: “I came into the race to serve, not to rule.

I have publicly made the commitment before and has now legally sealed it before the court. Four years is enough to transform Anambra if there is sincerity of purpose.”

Nwosu, who hails from Anambra South senatorial zone, as the incumbent governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is among the 16 candidates contesting for the governorship

Anambra has an unwritten governorship zoning formula that supports rotation of the seat among the three zones. Nwosu had early pledged that he will serve for just one term to complete the remaining one term of the southern zone, a declaration some people said they find it difficult to believe.

However, by swearing affidavit, Nwosu has proved that he means what he said earlier, which some people described as a bold and exemplary step, which underscores his resolve to uphold selflessness in governance.

Vanguard News