Anambra 2025: The people have taken ownership of my campaign — Soludo

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — Various ethnic groups from across Nigeria residing in Anambra State have endorsed Governor Chukwuma Soludo for a second term, with the governor declaring that “the people have taken ownership of my campaign.”

The endorsement took place at the International Convention Center, Awka, during an event organised by The Patriots, a support group. The venue was filled to capacity as community leaders praised Soludo’s performance and pledged to mobilise their members to vote for him in the November 8 governorship election.

Addressing the gathering, Soludo said he was humbled by the show of support and promised not to disappoint the people.

“I’m deeply humbled by the outpouring of sentiments expressed by various tribes. I appreciate your support for us to go for a second tenure. I do not take this for granted,” he said.

Emphasising his belief in a united Nigeria, Soludo commended residents for being good citizens and promoting peaceful coexistence. “God didn’t make a mistake in putting us together as people of the same country with the potential to lead the black race. Wherever we find ourselves, we should accept each other and work together. What should concern us is what each of us can offer, not the language you speak or where you come from,” he stated.

Soludo, who has served at both national and state levels, said his administration does not discriminate based on religion or origin. “Some of my best friends are Muslims from the North. The best two drivers I ever had were from Kogi. Some of the finest friends I’ve had were not Christians or Igbo. In Anambra, we have one state, one agenda. Religion or location is not our concern — once you live in Anambra, you are of Anambra.”

He described the level of support as unprecedented, noting that people were personally contributing to his campaign.

“When it was time to pay for the nomination form, several groups paid for it. During the campaign, the three senatorial zones organised endorsement rallies and even donated funds — North gave N70 million, South N100 million, and Central N70 million. Communities also contributed — Obosi gave N50 million, Igboukwu N50 million, Oraifite N100 million, Ojoto N50 million, Abatete N20 million, Ekwulobia N80 million, and many more,” Soludo revealed.

He said the support shows a new kind of politics where citizens take ownership rather than being mobilised for pay.

“I will never take this support for granted. For me, it’s a call for greater dedication to service. We are only at the introductory stage of our development journey,” he said.

The governor pledged that if re-elected, his next four years would deliver visible transformation across the state.

“Once you renew my mandate on November 8, anyone who visits Anambra after four years will see that something marvellous has happened. I’m working with you to build a state where I want to live and retire — a place we can all proudly call home. Anambra will be a destination, not a departure lounge. The solution is here, and we must make every part of Anambra liveable,” he added.