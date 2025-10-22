Anambra 2025: Security agencies set up situation room ahead of November 8 poll

By Vincent Ujumadu

In preparation for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 8, 2025, security agencies in the state have begun coordinated planning to ensure a peaceful and credible exercise.

On Wednesday, the Anambra State Police Command hosted a strategic meeting of representatives from all security agencies as part of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES). The session focused on operational readiness and the establishment of a situation room at the police command headquarters in Awka.

The situation room will serve as a central hub for real-time monitoring, coordination, and response to any security developments before, during, and after the election.

Presiding over the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Ibrahim Ezekiel, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring a peaceful, free, and credible election in Anambra.

Ezekiel underscored the importance of synergy among all security agencies, noting that election security is a shared responsibility requiring professionalism, neutrality, and collaboration.

Representatives of the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Fire Service, and Correctional Service attended the meeting.

The agencies collectively pledged their readiness to safeguard voters, election officials, and materials, while maintaining public order throughout the election period.