Anambra 2025: Our target is to win all 5,720 polling units — Soludo

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has charged the electorate to ensure total victory for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in all 5,720 polling units during the November 8 governorship election.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Awka South Local Government Area, Soludo dismissed claims by opponents allegedly planning to manipulate the polls, insisting that no form of rigging would succeed in the state.

“Our target is to win all 5,720 polling units. Those who think they have written results in advance will be disappointed. Nobody can subvert the will of the people in Anambra — this is APGA’s fortress,” Soludo declared.

He accused rival parties of planning to import thugs into the state but vowed they would be resisted. “We know their plans, who they are working with, and when they intend to strike. We are waiting for them,” he warned.

The governor, accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, former APGA National Chairman Chief Victor Oye, and other top party officials, said his administration’s performance and grassroots connection would guarantee victory.

“In 2021, we won massively, and in 2025, we will sweep all polling units. What we are watching for now is the margin of victory,” he said, urging voters to turn out massively to avoid voter apathy.

Soludo also expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free and credible election. “We will cooperate with INEC to make Anambra a model. Let the people vote, their votes counted, and the true results announced,” he said.

Speaking on the zoning arrangement for the governorship, the governor reiterated that the office should return to Anambra Central after his tenure. “Anyone from Central voting against that arrangement should have his head examined,” he stated.

He announced incentives for communities and wards that deliver results for APGA, promising ₦1 million to each victorious ward and ₦5 million to the overall best-performing ward based on voter turnout.

Highlighting his achievements, Soludo said his administration had laid the foundation for the new Anambra, promising that his second term would bring more visible transformation — including dual carriageways, smart schools, shopping malls, and modern cities.

On the issue of fake native doctors, he said: “We will not tolerate those deceiving our youths with promises of wealth through diabolical means. Anambra celebrates hard work, enterprise, and integrity. We are building a society of sound values.”

Deputy Governor Ibezim, on behalf of the Awka South community, presented cheques totaling ₦103.5 million to support Soludo’s re-election campaign.