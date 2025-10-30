Anambra 2025: APC’s Ukachukwu assures Ogwu-Aniocha community of peaceful return home

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has assured the people of Ogwu-Aniocha in Ogbaru Local Government Area that the November 8, 2025, governorship election will be the last they will cast their votes outside their community.

Ukachukwu gave the assurance during a strategic meeting of the APC in Ogbaru, held under the chairmanship of the Coordinator of the Ikukuoma/Iyom (Ukachukwu/Ekwunife) Campaign Council, Chief Afam Odogwu.

Ogwu-Aniocha has faced prolonged unrest in recent years, forcing many residents to relocate to neighbouring towns.

Speaking at the meeting, former Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government and National Coordinator of the Ikemba Front campaign group, Sir Arinzechukwu Awogu, said the APC candidate’s administration would prioritise reconciliation and community rehabilitation to enable displaced residents to return home.

Awogu recalled facilitating the creation of a satellite voting centre for displaced Ogwu-Aniocha residents in Iyiowa-Odekpe during the 2023 general elections to prevent disenfranchisement.

“We created that centre because of the instability in Ogwu-Aniocha. I can assure you that under Prince Ukachukwu’s compassionate leadership, peace, justice, and development will return to the community,” Awogu stated.

He expressed optimism that the coming election would mark a new beginning for Ogwu-Aniocha and promised that lasting peace efforts would be fast-tracked if the APC candidate is elected.

Ogwu-Aniocha, a political ward in Ogbaru with 17 polling units, has been a key voting area in past elections but has experienced disruption and displacement since 2021.