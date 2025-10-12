Anambra 2025: ADC’s Nwosu stakes candidacy on one-term pledge

By Luminous Jannamike

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate in the November 8 Anambra State governorship election, Mr John Nwosu, has pledged to serve only one term of four years if elected, saying the move is intended to uphold the state’s zoning arrangement among the three senatorial districts.

Nwosu, who addressed journalists on Sunday in Abuja, said he had deposed to an affidavit at the Anambra State High Court to make the pledge formal and transparent.

He said the decision was informed by concerns that his election could affect the political understanding on power rotation among Anambra North, Central, and South.

“I went to depose to the affidavit for a number of reasons. First, we take our mission seriously. Second, asking for public trust is serious business. Thirdly, as a person, campaign organisation and political party, we are not frivolous. Fourthly, we believe in transparency and accountability. And lastly, because our word is our bond,” Nwosu said.

He called on other candidates who had made similar pronouncements to take the same legal step, noting that such action would enhance public confidence in their promises and signal greater political responsibility.

“It is only when they meet that minimal threshold that voters will begin to take them seriously and admit that politics is no longer business as usual,” he added.

In the affidavit sworn at the High Court of Anambra State, Awka Judicial Division, Nwosu declared his intention to serve one term only, if elected.

“That I, Mr John Chuma Nwosu, shall, as elected Governor of Anambra State under ADC on 8 November 2025, do only one term of four (4) years of office as Governor of Anambra State to allow Anambra Central Senatorial Zone produce the next Governor after my term of office,” the affidavit stated.

He affirmed his awareness of the rotational understanding among the three senatorial zones, describing it as a principle rooted in equity and fairness.

Nwosu said he supported the continuation of the arrangement, noting that since the South Senatorial Zone currently holds the office, the next turn should go to Anambra Central after 2029.

The affidavit followed calls from political stakeholders urging him to formalise his one-term commitment to safeguard the zoning practice.

The development comes as major political parties intensify preparations for the November governorship election in Anambra State.

Vanguard News