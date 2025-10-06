Anambra 2025: ADC candidate pledges 15% youth, 35% women inclusion, student loans

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, governorship candidate for the 2025 Anambra election, John Nwosu, has pledged to run a youth-driven and inclusive government if elected, with 15 percent of appointments dedicated to young people and 35 percent to women.

Nwosu made the promise during an X (formerly Twitter) Space conversation, where he engaged hundreds of Anambra youths and party supporters on his vision for the state.

He said the initiative was part of his plan to make governance in Anambra more reflective of the energy and population structure of its people.

Nwosu said: “For too long, young people have been left behind in decision-making. “In our ADC government, 15 percent of appointments and workforce positions will go to youths, and 35 per cent to women. This is not just a promise, it is a belief in the future of Anambra.”

He also unveiled plans to establish a Student Loan Board to oversee and manage educational loans for students in the state, stressing that no young person should be denied education because of financial hardship.

He said: “We will create a Student Loan Board to manage educational loans transparently.

“Every student willing to learn deserves a fair chance to complete their education without financial fear. Education must never be a privilege.”

Decrying the worsening condition of Onitsha, Nwosu described the city as the “commercial heartbeat of the Southeast” that has suffered neglect in recent years. He blamed poor roads, insecurity, and weak leadership for the city’s dwindling business fortunes.

He said: “Onitsha is where both young and old people make their living. But today, because of bad roads, insecurity, and poor leadership, things are no longer moving as they should. The current administration has failed to make Anambra work for its people.”

The ADC candidate vowed that, if elected, his administration would focus on reviving Onitsha and other major towns by prioritizing infrastructure renewal, market development, and improved security to restore investor confidence and economic activity.

Nwosu further urged young people to remain hopeful and take active roles in governance by supporting the ADC, which he described as a party rooted in inclusion and integrity.

“Our vision for Anambra is centered on inclusion, education, and economic empowerment, values that the current system has failed to uphold,” he stated.