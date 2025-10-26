Anambra 2025: ADC accuses Soludo of voter inducement ahead of election

Governor Soludo

The spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has accused Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, of voter inducement ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

According to the ADC spokesperson, Soludo has resorted to cash-for-votes because he has lost public confidence.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Abdullahi claimed that the governor’s actions violated the Electoral Act, describing them as evidence of desperation.

“Ahead of the November 8th election, Soludo has clearly lost the confidence of the people of Anambra, and it shows,” Abdullahi wrote.

“Only a sitting governor who has run out of public goodwill would so openly resort to cash for votes, in direct violation of Sections 121 and 127 of the Electoral Act, which criminalise voter inducement of any form. This is a new level of desperation, wrapped in impunity, and I hope that INEC is not pretending not to see it.”

Recall that the ADC governorship candidate, John Nwosu, recently criticised Governor Soludo over reports of donations from individuals, groups, and local governments toward his re-election campaign.

Nwosu argued that such donations raised ethical and legal concerns.

“I am aware of reports that some groups and towns have made humongous donations to the candidate of APGA in purported support of his campaign,” Nwosu said.

“Such donations raise real concerns about compliance with the Electoral Act, morality, and the rule of law.”

He added that it was “worrisome” if financially constrained local governments were donating public funds to the governor’s campaign.

“If cash-strapped local governments are donating millions to the governor’s campaign, that is a charade and a blatant display of official dishonesty,” he added.

Soludo is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Vanguard News