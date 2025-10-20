An Atlantic bridge forged in action: Aisha Maina and surging Africa-CARICOM partnership

The narrative connecting Africa and the Caribbean has fundamentally shifted, evolving from a shared history of trauma to a present-day blueprint for South-South economic and cultural cooperation. While individual efforts are vital, the traction the entire Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has received from Africa after the Aquarian Consult Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS’25) demonstrates a powerful, institutional commitment to this transatlantic bridge. At the forefront of this private sector-led momentum is Aisha Maina, whose work acts as a practical complement to high-level diplomatic advancements.

“The work we are doing is only possible because institutions like Afreximbank have spent years laying the financial and diplomatic groundwork for Global Africa,” Maina stated. “We are simply o building the commercial structures on the foundation they have meticulously poured.”

Connecting Continents with Capital and People

The core of Maina’s efforts, as Managing Director of Aquarian Consult and founder of Gemini Integrated Commodities, is to build tangible commercial corridors. This vision was laid out at the Aquarian Consult Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS’25) in Abuja in March 2025, which immediately set the stage for action.

A key initial action was the 120-member Nigerian delegation to St. Kitts and Nevis in June 2025. This private charter, personally funded and led by Maina, was the largest African business mission ever to visit the island, generating deals in tourism, agriculture, and the creative industries. The mission itself was a comprehensive exchange that featured a major business expo in St. Kitts, the first-ever Afri-Caribbean Youth Workshop, the first Nigerian-St. Kitts and Nevis football friendly match, and a foundational Nigeria-SKN cultural workshop. This unprecedented people-to-people exchange and Maina’s strategic advocacy are successfully creating significant awareness for the CARICOM states in Africa.

A Bridge of Mutual Prosperity

The true value of these actions lies in the tangible benefits delivered to citizens across both regions. For the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean, the partnership provides access to the vast African market (via Nigeria), immediate capital injection through deals like the $40 million deep-water port, and new opportunities in tourism and education. Conversely, the Nigerian and African people gain preferential access to the CARICOM economic bloc and the highly stable regulatory environment of St. Kitts and Nevis for investment, technology transfer, and strategic entry into the Americas, fostering a deeper sense of Global Africa solidarity.

Milestone Announcements: The Regional Surge in Collaboration

While Maina’s initiatives are groundbreaking, they align with a broader surge in Africa-CARICOM collaboration that has delivered historic traction across the region following AACIS’25:

Nigeria’s Head of State Honoured in Saint Lucia (June/July 2025): Nigeria’s President undertook a historic state visit to Saint Lucia, where he met with the Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to solidify regional cooperation. The visit culminated in the conferment of the Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) on the President, marking the highest level of diplomatic and cultural recognition for Nigeria’s leadership in advancing the Africa-CARICOM alliance.

Nigerian Visa Waiver for St. Kitts and Nevis (June 2025): As a direct result of Aisha Maina’s strategic advocacy and the large-scale business mission she led, the Nigerian government granted a visa waiver for all holders of St. Kitts and Nevis passports (ordinary, official, and diplomatic). This is a profound, historic policy shift, as St. Kitts and Nevis is the first country outside of ECOWAS and the bordering countries of Chad and Cameroon to be granted this comprehensive access. This crucial change dramatically improves the ease of movement for citizens and business exchange, serving as a powerful, reciprocal commitment to deepening people-to-people ties.

The Second Africa-CARICOM Summit (September 2025): Held at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, this Summit affirmed a “Transcontinental Partnership” focused on deepening integration and jointly pursuing reparatory justice. It notably included the launch of the Health Development Partnership for Africa and the Caribbean (HeDPAC) to enhance joint capacity in the health sector.

ACTIF 2025 and $300M in Deals: The Fourth AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025), co-hosted by Afreximbank and Grenada in July, closed with over US$300 million in signed investment and trade deals. These major commitments included:

The $40 million deep-water port and special economic zone agreement in St. Kitts and Nevis, secured by Aisha Maina’s firm, Gemini Integrated Commodities, to create a direct maritime corridor.

A $50 million Education Construction and Rehabilitation Climate-Linked Facility for St. Kitts and Nevis.

A $61.25 million agreement for a Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel in Barbados.

A $40 million Receivables Facility for infrastructure in The Bahamas.

Jamaica’s Accession to Afreximbank (July 2025): Jamaica officially acceded to the Afreximbank Establishment Agreement, becoming the 13th CARICOM member state to join the African multilateral financial institution. This move unlocked an additional US$1.5 billion in potential financing for Jamaica and other Caribbean economies, strengthening financial ties across the region.

Advancing Financial and Institutional Links: Feasibility studies for a regional CARICOM Eximbank are underway, co-created with the CARICOM Secretariat and Afreximbank. Furthermore, the development of the CARICOM Payment and Settlement System (CAPSS)—which will integrate with Africa’s Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS)—is accelerating, promising to dramatically improve the efficiency of intra-regional and trans-Atlantic trade payments.

By combining policy momentum with African private capital and execution-ready infrastructure, Aisha Maina is not simply fostering relationships; she is engineering a reliable commercial and cultural bridge built to last. Her most vital contribution to this effort is the establishment of The Future of the Transatlantic Bridge, an innovative Afri-Caribbean youth fellowship programme. This initiative ensures the legacy of the partnership by training the next generation of leaders from both regions in trade, diplomacy, and shared cultural stewardship, signaling a unified and decisive move to transform ‘Global Africa’ from potential to kinetic prosperity, setting the foundation for a shared, commercially viable future