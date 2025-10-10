Amupitan’s appointment ensures regional balance, deepens electoral reform — ILI

Amupitan

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The Intercontinental Leadership Initiative (ILI) has said that the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not only ensures regional balance but also represents a firm step toward deepening electoral reforms and restoring public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

The group commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Council of State for the nomination and unanimous approval of Professor Amupitan, describing the appointment as a “landmark decision” that underscores the administration’s commitment to credible leadership, inclusivity, and integrity in the democratic process.

In a statement signed by its Lead Trustee, Prince Stafford Bisong, ILI praised President Tinubu for demonstrating “exemplary leadership and wisdom” in nominating a candidate with impeccable academic and professional credentials to lead the electoral body.

“The unanimous endorsement of the President’s choice by the National Council of State reflects collective patriotism and a shared vision for a stronger and more transparent electoral system,” Bisong said.

According to him, Professor Amupitan’s extensive experience as a distinguished scholar, legal luminary, and administrator will bring intellectual depth and moral discipline to the management of Nigeria’s elections.

He added that the new INEC Chairman’s record of excellence in academia and public service, coupled with his apolitical stance, gives renewed hope for fair, transparent, and credible elections across the country.

The Initiative expressed confidence that Professor Amupitan’s leadership would reposition INEC as a globally respected electoral institution, capable of delivering technology-driven and inclusive elections that reflect the will of the people.

Bisong urged the National Assembly to expedite the confirmation of the appointment, noting Amupitan’s “competence, character, and capacity to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system.”

He further assured the Federal Government of ILI’s continuous support in advancing civic engagement, voter education, and leadership ethics, in line with the organization’s mission to promote democratic integrity in Africa.

“The Intercontinental Leadership Initiative once again congratulates Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan on his historic appointment and commends President Tinubu and the National Council of State for entrusting Nigeria’s electoral future to such a credible and accomplished personality,” the statement concluded.