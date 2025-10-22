Amuka-Pemu, Lawrence, media elders celebrated in Lagos

LAGOS — ELDERS in the media profession including the founder and Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Uncle Sam Amuka-Pemu; Ben Lawrence and Alagba Bamiji Ojo, were among 70 veteran journalists, celebrated in Lagos for representing the Nigerian journalism of their time.

The event, tagged ‘Appreciation Day’, for Nigeria’s news media elders was held at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, Ogba in Lagos.

It was organised by Taiwo Obe-led Journalism Clinic.

The ceremony also featured reflections and a mini exhibition of the works of some honourees by the Centre for Research Information Management and Media Development, CRIMM, library and museum.

It attracted a host of veteran journalists such as Ogie Eboigbe, Bimbo Oloyede, who is celebrating 50 years as a broadcaster; Louis Odion, Muyiwa Adetiba, Segun, Ted Iwere, Oloruntola Sunday, Oloye Lekan Alabi, Mike Awoyinfa, Banji Ogundele, Bisi Bakare, Bamiji Ojo, Yakubu Mohammed, Biodun Oluwole, Dupe Ajayi-Gbadebo, Dr Bisi Olawunmi, Tunde Thompson and Dare Babarinsa, among others.

Other media icons and executives present at the event included the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Mr Eze Anaba; Provost of Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Mr Gbenga Adefaye; Managing Editor of ThisDay Newspaper, Eniola Bello; Chief Executive of Brila Sports, Larry Izamoje and Dr Kabir Garba, Editor of Weekend Guardian, among others.

In his welcome address, Mr Obe, who heads the Journalism Clinic, said he was inspired to celebrate media elders as far back as 2018.

He said: “People often say journalists don’t celebrate themselves. So I began writing down the names of our elders, those 70 and above and the list kept growing. That was how this day was born.”

The event featured the presentation of plaques to the media elders for what Obe said aimed at thanking the media elders for “working over the years to inform, educate, and entertain our people, with little regard for celebrating themselves.”

Veteran broadcaster Sunny Irabor, who spoke about the importance of legacy and the need for structures that empower younger journalists, said: “If we do not invest in continuity, we lose our profession’s soul.”

Speaking of his time in Concord Newspaper, one of the celebrated elders, who is the founder, Oriwu Sun, Chief Monzor Olowosago, said he had to leave Concord to found his paper in 1985, following what he observed of community newspapers in London.

Honouring media elders a celebration of history —Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who was represented by Director of Strategy, Lagos State Ministry of Communications and Strategy, Kayode Oyekanmi, commended the organisers, saying honouring media elders is not only a celebration of history, “but also an investment in the society.”

The governor said his administration will continue to foster unity, uphold press freedom and create opportunities for professional development and collaboration.