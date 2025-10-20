Amnesty Int’l slams police over clampdown on pro-Nnamdi Kanu protesters

A scene showing tear gas fired by the police at pro-Nnamdi Kanu protesters

Amnesty International Nigeria has criticised the actions of security operatives who disrupted peaceful demonstrations in Abuja calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The human rights group raised alarm over reports that police and other security agencies used tear gas to disperse protesters, describing the move as a violation of citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly.

Earlier reports indicated that security personnel fired multiple tear gas canisters around the Maitama district on Monday to scatter demonstrators, who later regrouped at Utako before being dispersed again by armed officers, causing panic among residents, traders and motorists.

Reacting in a statement shared via its official X handle, Amnesty International condemned the security agencies’ conduct, warning that any attempt to suppress peaceful protest is unlawful and represents an intolerant stance against free expression.

It stated, “Amnesty International receives disturbing reports of attempts to crackdown on peaceful protests holding in Abuja, calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. People must be allowed to freely exercise their right to peaceful protest.

“Any act capable of undermining freedom of assembly is illegal and portrays unacceptable intolerance of peaceful dissent.”

The organisation called on Nigerian authorities to immediately halt the crackdown and engage the protesters’ demands, reminding them of their obligations under both domestic and international human rights laws.

“The Nigerian authorities must ensure that security agencies respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, as guaranteed by both the country’s own constitution and human rights treaties, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which Nigeria is a state party,” the group added.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force defended its response, maintaining that officers acted within the bounds of the law and in compliance with a court order restricting protests near sensitive government locations.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police’s action was necessary to maintain order and prevent obstruction of major routes.

He wrote, “Police teargas protesters attempting to approach Aso Villa in clear contravention of a court order restricting protesters from the Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way.

“We are the country’s foremost law enforcement agency. We carried out our mandate.

“And we did NOT block the road but cleared it after it was blocked by the protesters. This is to enable other Nigerians easy passage to their respective destinations.”

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since June 2021 facing terrorism-related charges.