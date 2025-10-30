Amid arrest rumours, NDDC boss engages stakeholders in Port Harcourt

NDDC MD, Ogbuku

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, on Thursday addressed agricultural stakeholders in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, amid social media reports alleging his arrest.

The development came as one of his closest allies and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC, Hon. Yekini Nabena, dismissed the reports as false and politically motivated.

Nabena, in a message to Vanguard, described the story as a fabrication by political opponents seeking to distract the NDDC boss from his duties.

Ogbuku, who spoke at a two-day strategic meeting organized in preparation for an upcoming agricultural summit, called on the South-South region to look beyond oil and embrace agriculture as a catalyst for sustainable development.

He noted that agriculture has the capacity to transform the Niger Delta’s economy and create new opportunities for growth and employment.

The meeting, which commenced in Port Harcourt, had in attendance Commissioners of Agriculture and Permanent Secretaries from all the Niger Delta states.

While Dr Ogbuku made no reference to the arrest rumours, Nabena told Vanguard that the NDDC boss remained committed to the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We woke up yesterday to see some fabricated social media reports that Dr Sam Ogbuku was arrested. For what reason? This morning, he was live in Port Harcourt speaking at the ongoing agricultural summit, which was broadcast on two national TV stations. This should put the purveyors of fake news to shame,” Nabena said.

He urged the public to disregard the reports, describing Ogbuku as “one of the trusted and reliable hands” in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration who remains focused on his assignment at the Commission.

Following the reported raid of the A uja residence of a former Bayelsa State governor, Timipre Sylva by Defence Headquarters operatives, there were speculations in the social media on Wednesday that Dr Ogbuku had been arrested in that regard.