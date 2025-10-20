AMCE offers 50% discount on mammograms to boost early breast cancer detection

By Chioma Obinna

The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) in Abuja has announced a 50 per cent discount on mammogram screenings throughout October, in a move aimed at encouraging early detection and reducing breast cancer deaths among Nigerian women.

The initiative, launched as part of activities marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, underscores AMCE’s commitment to breaking financial and access barriers to life-saving screening services.

Speaking on the campaign, Dr. Gabriel Boules, Clinical Director of Oncology at AMCE, stressed that early detection remains the most effective strategy to reduce breast cancer mortality.

“Early detection remains the most effective way to save lives from breast cancer. A simple screening can make all the difference,” he said.

”At AMCE, we are committed to breaking barriers to access and ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to prioritize her health.”

Boules added that the initiative reflects the hospital’s broader mission to empower women with both knowledge and affordable healthcare.

“Our goal is not just to treat illness, but to empower women with knowledge and access. By making screenings more affordable, we’re helping more people take control of their health — because early detection saves lives,” he said.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women globally and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Nigeria. Health experts say that awareness, timely screening, and early treatment can significantly improve survival rates.

The 50 per cent discount on mammogram services is therefore expected to increase uptake, particularly among women who may otherwise skip routine screening due to cost.

According to AMCE, the campaign aligns with its vision to deliver world-class, patient-centred healthcare and advance cancer prevention and treatment across Africa.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the African Medical Centre of Excellence, Abuja, to book their discounted mammogram appointments during the awareness month.