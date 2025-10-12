Ambassador Ajadi celebrates NNPP Ogun chairman Femi Aina on his birthday

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the Ogun State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, has congratulated international lawyer and chairman of the NNPP in Ogun State, Barrister Femi Aina, on the occasion of his birthday celebration today, Sunday, October 12, 2025.

In a goodwill message released to journalists in Ogun State, Ambassador Ajadi described Barrister Aina as “a man of uncommon intellect, integrity, and courage,” whose professional excellence and political commitment have greatly contributed to the growth of the NNPP in Ogun State and beyond.

“Barrister Femi Aina is not only a brilliant lawyer with international recognition but also a loyal party man whose dedication continues to strengthen our political movement. His consistency, wisdom, and leadership have been invaluable to our collective progress,” Ajadi stated.

He highlighted Barrister Aina’s role in fostering party unity and driving grassroots mobilisation, especially during and after the 2023 elections, when the NNPP made notable inroads into new political territories across the South-West.

“Leadership in politics is not just about ambition; it is about service, strategy, and sacrifice. Barrister Aina embodies all these virtues. On behalf of all NNPP members and supporters in Ogun State, I celebrate him today and wish him more strength, wisdom, and fulfilment in his service to humanity,” Ajadi added.

Barrister Aina, a seasoned legal practitioner with over three decades of experience in international law, is widely respected for his advocacy for justice and good governance. Beyond his legal career, he has mentored many young politicians within the NNPP and championed inclusiveness in Ogun State politics.

Ambassador Ajadi, known for his strong advocacy for youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and national unity, reaffirmed his admiration for Aina’s steadfastness in promoting the party’s ideals.

“Barrister Aina and I share the same vision of building a new Nigeria rooted in fairness, development, and opportunity for all. His birthday is a reminder of the many lives he has touched through his professionalism and patriotism,” Ajadi noted.

The felicitation, which has been widely shared on social media, has drawn commendations from political associates who praised the cordial relationship between the two leaders as a model of mutual respect and ideological commitment within Nigeria’s political space.