Amb. Pemu hails Tompolo’s ₦10bn donation, eyes creative growth in Delta

Tompolo

Delta State Governor’s Special Assistant on Entertainment, Ambassador Prayer Pemu, has commended High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for his ₦10 billion donation to the Delta State Security Trust Fund through Tantita Security Nigeria Limited.

Pemu described the donation as “a patriotic act that strengthens the foundation of peace and progress in Delta State.” He praised Tompolo’s sustained commitment to the state’s development, noting that security is essential for both social and economic growth.

“High Chief Tompolo’s gesture shows true leadership and love for our people. Without peace, no meaningful development or creative expression can thrive,” Pemu said.

The entertainment aide also disclosed plans to meet with the Chairman of Tantita Security Nigeria Limited to explore collaborative strategies aimed at repositioning Delta’s creative and entertainment industries.

According to him, the discussions will focus on how the entertainment sector can serve as a tool to promote the state, attract tourism, generate internal revenue, and empower the youth.

Pemu revealed that his office is developing initiatives such as creative-skills workshops, digital marketing training, social-media monetization programs, and TikTok-based creator campaigns to project Delta’s rich talent and culture.

He emphasized that with the right investment and institutional support, the entertainment industry could become one of the state’s major drivers of youth employment and innovation.

“Governor Oborevwori’s administration believes in empowering young Deltans through creativity. Our mission is to build a self-sustaining creative economy that showcases Delta’s excellence to the world,” Pemu added.