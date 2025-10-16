Amb. Ajadi counsels against proposed bill to move 2027 elections to 2026

A South-West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has urged the National Assembly to shelve its proposal to shift the 2027 general elections to 2026, warning that such a move could undermine adequate preparations by political parties, candidates, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It would be recalled that the National Assembly recently proposed conducting Nigeria’s next presidential and governorship elections in November 2026 instead of the traditional February/March 2027.

The proposal, contained in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2025, seeks to ensure that all election petitions are concluded before the May 29, 2027 handover date. The bill stipulates that “elections into the office of the President and Governor of a State shall be held not later than 185 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.”

Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Adebayo Balogun, had explained that the amendment was aimed at ensuring that all election litigations are resolved before the swearing-in of winners.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Ajadi described the proposed change as unnecessary and counterproductive, warning that it would put undue pressure on INEC, political parties, and candidates by shortening the electoral calendar.

Ajadi, who was the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 general elections, stressed that elections are serious national exercises requiring proper planning, logistics, and sufficient timelines for all stakeholders.

He faulted the justification for the amendment, arguing that ensuring timely resolution of election petitions is the responsibility of the judiciary and petitioners, not a reason to disrupt the established electoral cycle.

“Shifting the election to 2026 will further weaken political institutions and plunge the country into prolonged politicking at the expense of governance,” Ajadi said.

He emphasized that elections should not be rushed, noting that adequate preparation by INEC, political parties, and candidates is critical to achieving credible polls.

“Election requires proper and adequate planning. Political parties need time and resources to recruit credible candidates, while candidates also need time to prepare. The National Assembly should instead appeal to the judiciary to give priority to election petitions and ensure they are concluded on time,” he added.

Ajadi further warned that advancing the election date could disrupt governance, derail ongoing reforms, and distract public officials from their developmental responsibilities.

“We cannot be in a perpetual election period. Governance is essential for national progress. The National Assembly should be mindful of the serious negative implications of bringing the 2027 elections forward to 2026,” he cautioned.