AMANO to lead net zero, Greener Shipping discourse at 2025 convention



By Godwin Oritse



Amid the uncertainties surrounding the net zero framework of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the fate of developing maritime nations, the Alumni of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron (AMANO), has dedicated its upcoming 2025 Convention to addressing issues in green shipping and sustainability.



The President of AMANO, Mr. Emmanuel Maiguwa, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Lagos on Wednesday on the upcoming convention slated for November 11th to 13th at the Maritime Academy in Oron, Akwa Ibom State.



Recall that the IMO postponed the formal adoption of its Net Zero Framework by one year after a close vote in October 2025, pushing the decision to 2026.



Themed “Greening the National Blue Economy: Collaboration Towards Sustainable Sea, Shipping, and Maritime Education,” the three-day AMANO 2025 Convention will gather maritime stakeholders, policymakers, professionals, and academics to drive dialogue on sustainability and green growth within Nigeria’s maritime ecosystem.

According to Maiguwa, the convention goes beyond being a reunion to becoming a platform for policy alignment and innovation, reflecting AMANO’s commitment to sustainable maritime development. He said the theme aligns with the IMO’s 2025 global agenda and reinforces AMANO’s support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Nigeria’s Blue Economy initiatives.



He emphasized that this year’s focus highlights environmental stewardship, technological modernization, and collaboration as vital pillars for a resilient maritime industry capable of balancing economic growth with ecological preservation. The forum, he added, will explore modern shipping practices, decarbonization, and capacity-building strategies for a low-emission maritime future.



Commending the Maritime Academy of Nigeria for its “massive infrastructural and technological transformation,” Maiguwa noted that MAN Oron now ranks among the most advanced maritime training centers in West and Central Africa. He said the convention will provide an avenue to review the Academy’s milestones and foster stronger partnerships that link education with industry needs.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the 2025 AMANO Convention Planning Committee, Mr. Agassi Jonathan Peter, said the event will feature keynote presentations, technical sessions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities.



He said a major highlight will be the joint session with the graduation ceremony of the Academy’s 2025 cadet class – a first-of-its-kind collaboration aimed at bridging academia and industry.



“This engagement will connect cadets directly with potential employers, ensuring that maritime training aligns with evolving global standards,” he said, adding that the forum is open to shipowners, operators, terminal managers, logistics firms, regulators, and other maritime stakeholders.



He also observed that the programme will feature sporting activities with AMANO taking on students as well as prizes for top performing students at the Academy.

The AMANO Convention 2025, according to the organisers, is expected to serve as a defining platform for fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainability in Nigeria’s maritime sector setting the course for a greener and more inclusive blue economy.