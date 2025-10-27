Amagbein commends Tinubu on appointment of new service chiefs

…Calls for fresh, transparent probe into Okuama killings

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Niger Delta ex-agitator, General Endurance Amagbein, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing new service chiefs, describing the move as timely and essential to addressing the nation’s security challenges.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Amagbein—popularly known as Adaka Boro the Second—said the appointments demonstrate President Tinubu’s determination to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and enhance military efficiency.

He expressed confidence that the new military leadership would consolidate ongoing security reforms and boost Nigeria’s global image in defence and counterterrorism.

Amagbein congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General W. Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke; and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Iddi Abbas.

He, however, urged the Defence Chief to initiate a renewed and transparent investigation into the Okuama killings in Delta State, noting that justice must be served for both the slain soldiers and innocent civilians.

According to him, “many innocent people were wrongly accused, while the real perpetrators remain unidentified. There is need for a fair and impartial process to uncover the truth.”

Amagbein also emphasized the need for stronger intelligence sharing and collaboration between the armed forces and credible Niger Delta stakeholders who have continued to contribute to peace in the region.

“The truth is never complete in the mouth of one man. Security management must be inclusive and fair to all,” he stated.

He advised the new service chiefs to remain non-partisan and focused on professionalism, pledging his full support to the Tinubu administration in its quest for national stability.

Amagbein further praised Rear Admiral Iddi Abbas, describing him as a disciplined and experienced officer, recalling his outstanding service as Flag Officer Commanding the Central Naval Command.

“With men of such character and competence in charge, I am confident that Nigeria’s security is in capable hands,” he said.

He concluded by praying for divine wisdom and strength for the new service chiefs as they take on their responsibilities to protect the nation.