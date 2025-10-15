‘Always wear Asiwaju cap for exco meetings’ — Okpebholo orders cabinet members

Okpebholo

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has instructed members of his newly inaugurated cabinet to publicly demonstrate their loyalty to President Bola Tinubu by wearing outfits bearing the president’s insignia.

The directive came on Tuesday during the swearing-in of newly appointed commissioners and the inauguration of several boards and commissions in Benin City.

Governor Okpebholo, who credited his emergence as governor to Tinubu’s influence and support, emphasised that allegiance to the president must extend beyond words to visible expression.

He said, “This could not have happened if we did not have a responsible president. We have done many elections here, and the major problem we have had is that the president is not with us, but today we say thank you.

“I will not forgive any commissioner that is not wearing this cap. In our exco meetings, if you are not wearing a suit and you are coming to the meeting without this Asiwaju cap, you will go back.”

Okpebholo further reminded the commissioners that their appointments were not rewards for political loyalty but opportunities to serve Edo people with integrity and purpose.

He said, “You have been carefully screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly purely on merit. Your nominations did not come as a reward or patronage, but as a call to serve the people of Edo State.”

The governor reiterated that his administration’s guiding principle is practical governance focused on measurable outcomes, not rhetoric.

He added, “While I congratulate you on your deserved elevation, I want to warn that your appointment is not for personal enrichment. You are not here for money-making, but for service, for sacrifice, and for a better life for Edo people.”

Okpebholo charged his appointees to embrace teamwork, discipline, and integrity, warning that his government maintains zero tolerance for corruption.

He said, “I hereby call on you to brace up for action, as your success will be measured by your impact in bringing about better services and opportunities to our people.

“May I remind you that this administration has zero tolerance for corruption and you’re expected to display discipline, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose.

“Most importantly, I expect loyalty to the people of Edo State. You must always remember that History will judge us for our actions and not our intentions.”

Among those present at the event was the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who joined other dignitaries in witnessing the swearing-in ceremony.