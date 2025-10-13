Alumni applaud as UniJos ranked among Nigeria’s top 10 in Times Higher Education world rankings

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The University of Jos (UniJos) has been ranked among Nigeria’s top 10 higher institutions in the current edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, marking a major milestone in the University’s global academic standing.

According to the latest data released by Times Higher Education, UniJos now shares a global ranking position of 1201–1500 alongside other notable Nigerian universities including Ahmadu Bello University, University of Ilorin, Federal University of Technology, Minna, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

This year’s edition of the World University Rankings assessed 2,191 universities from 115 countries using 18 performance indicators across key areas such as Teaching, Research Quality, Research Environment, Industry Engagement, and International Outlook.

The evaluation included analysis of 174.9 million citations from 18.7 million research publications and feedback from over 108,000 scholars worldwide.

A statement issued by Tongdyen Dachung, Principal Assistant Registrar, Information and Publications, confirmed that UniJos was one of only nine Nigerian institutions ranked within the 1201–1500 bracket, with 14 others in the 1501+ category and 27 universities remaining unranked. In total, 51 Nigerian universities featured in the rankings.

This recognition aligns UniJos with globally respected institutions such as Canterbury Christ Church University (UK), Oakland University (USA), Brock University (Canada), Changzhou University (China), Ankara University (Turkey), Aichi Medical University (Japan), and Nelson Mandela University (South Africa).

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Tanko Ishaya, expressed pride in the achievement. “Soon after assuming office, I made a promise to enhance the University’s international ranking. I am thrilled to see our collective efforts bearing fruit as we secure this prestigious position. This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to achieving academic excellence and global impact,” he stated.

Professor Ishaya also commended the university community, noting the essential contributions of faculty, researchers, administrative staff, and students in securing this milestone.

Reacting, Gad Peter, Global President of the University of Jos Alumni Association, lauded the development as a testament to the institution’s consistent pursuit of excellence.

“This achievement is a clear reflection of the dedication, hard work, and academic rigour that define the University of Jos,” he said.

The University reiterated its resolve to continue fostering innovation, research, and international collaboration in its journey toward greater global prominence.