Allow Otti to work, Abia traditional rulers tell politicians

Eze Franklin Nwosu, the Second Chairman of the Abia Council of Traditional Rulers (left), Eze Linus Mbah, the Chairman of the Council (middle) and Eze Nelson Achilefu,the First Deputy Chairman of the Council (right) during a press conference on Wednesday, in Umuahia.

The Abia Council of Traditional Rulers has appealed to politicians in the state to stop distracting Gov. Alex Otti and allow him to focus on governance.

The appeal is contained in a statement read by the Chairman of the Council, Eze Linus Mbah, during a press conference in Umuahia on Wednesday.

The statement was jointly signed by Mbah, the First Deputy Chairman, Eze Nelson Achilefu; Second Deputy Chairman, Eze Franklin Nwosu; and Third Deputy Chairman, Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu.

The Council expressed concern over the recent media exchanges between Gov. Otti and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu.

It described the development as unnecessary and warned that such public altercations could create tension and division among Abia people.

“We advise our political leaders to desist from inflammatory statements and media confrontations that can heat up the polity or cause disunity,” it stated.

The traditional rulers urged both Otti and Kalu to embrace peace and maturity, stressing that mutual respect and dialogue should guide their relationship.

They said the Council would not remain silent while political disagreements escalate into crises capable of threatening peace and governance in the state.

“As custodians of culture and peace, we appeal to all political actors to put Abia first and avoid actions capable of derailing development,” they added.

The Council commended Gov. Otti for his developmental strides since assuming office, describing him as a leader with vision and commitment to service.

It noted that the governor had rehabilitated major roads, revitalised health facilities, improved security, and restored the dignity of workers and pensioners.

“It is on record that no governor in Abia has shown stronger political will to reposition the state than Dr Alex Otti,” the statement read.

The royal fathers advised politicians to allow the governor to concentrate on delivering his mandate and to wait until 2027 to pursue their ambitions.

They cautioned against actions or utterances that could incite the public or undermine peace and stability in the state.

“Abia is a peaceful state, and we will not tolerate any form of political or verbal violence capable of plunging it into crisis,” the Council warned.

The traditional rulers passed a vote of confidence on Otti and urged him to remain focused on his developmental programmes.

“We encourage His Excellency to continue his good works for the benefit of all Abia people,” the statement added.

Vanguard News