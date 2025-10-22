Alleged terrorism: Again, court refuses Tukur Mamu’s bail plea

Tukur Mamu

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, again declined to grant an application for bail filed by alleged terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, being detained at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility.

Justice Mohammed Umar, in a ruling, however ordered that Mamu should be taken to appropriate hospital by the DSS for a medical attention, having taken notice of his health complaint.

Justice Umar held that by the history of the case so far, the prosecution had exhibited diligence in it handling of the case.

The judge said one of the reasons for granting bail is where the prosecution is not diligent, adding that since the prosecution in the instant case was diligent, the application for bail cannot be granted.

He, therefore, ordered that the defence lawyer to choose the health facility comfortable to the defendant, to which he should be promptly taken.

“I have carefully read the application for bail filed by the applicant/defendant and all other accompanied documents,” he said.

The judge said one thing to determine was whether Mamu had placed before the court sufficient material facts to warrant granting of the bail.

He said though the court had the discretion to grant bail, this must be exercised judiciously and judicially.

The judge said some of the factors to be considered are the nature of the charge, the character of evidence, the evidence that if granted bail, the defendant will not interfere with the trial, whether he will not stop attending court proceedings, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ruling was the third time the court would reject Mamu’s application for bail since his was arraigned on March 21, 2023 by the Federal Government on a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism financing, among others.

Mamu was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022 by Egyptian security officials at the Cairo International Airport, on reasonable suspicion of financing Boko Haram terrorism activities.

He was alleged to have convinced the terrorists to discuss ransom payments with individual families of the hostages of the train attack instead of the Chief of Defence Staff Committee set up by the Federal Government for his personal financial gain.

He was said to have been nominated by the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train sometime in March 2022 which took scores of persons hostage.

Mamu was alleged to have collected ransoms on behalf of the Boko Haram terrorists from families of hostages, confirmed the amount and facilitated the delivery of the same to the terrorists.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Meanwhile, Mamu’s trial is ongoing before Justice Umar. (NAN)