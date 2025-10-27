Alleged misappropriation: Court adjourns Ganduje, others’ trial

A high court in Kano State, on Monday, adjourned the trial of former Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and seven others until November 26.

Read Also: Alleged misappropriation: More troubles for Ganduje as Kano Gov’t files fresh suit

Kano State Government instituted an 11-count charge bordering on bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira against Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat Umar.

Others charged with Ganduje are, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, adjourned the matter following the inability of Ganduje and others to file their pending applications.

Adamu-Aliyu urged all parties to file and serve their pending motions before the next sitting.

Earlier, counsel to the State Government, Mr Adeola Adedipe (SAN), told the court that the prosecution was ready to open its case as witnesses were already in court.

Adedipe urged the court to dismiss the respondents’ applications and allow the matter to proceed.

Counsel to Ganduje, his wife and son, Mrs Lydia Oluwakemi-Oyewo,informed the court that they had filed their further affidavit dated and filed July 17, 2025.

“My Lord, we are not ready. We served the parties, but service has not been effected. We seek an adjourned date,” she said.

Counsel to the 3rd and 7th defendants, Chief M N Duru SAN, told the court they filed a motion on further affidavit dated May 21, 2025 and also seek for an adjournment.

Counsel to the 5th defendant, Mr Sunusi Musa (SAN), informed the court that they were not ready to proceed, adding that they had filed an application for a stay of proceedings before the Court of Appeal.

Counsel to the 6th respondent, Mr Abubakar Ahmad, said they were not ready to proceed and had filed a notice of preliminary objection.

Also, Counsel to the 8th defendant, Abdulrazaq A Ahmed, said, “My Lord we are not ready for hearing, the case was for mention since the earlier hearing date had been served.

Vanguard News