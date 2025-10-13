Alleged investment fraud: Trial of two CBEX promoters suffers setback

The trial of two of the promoters of Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) over allegations bordering on investment fraud was stalled on Monday due to the absence of the prosecution lawyer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Mohammed Umar had, in July, fixed today for the trial of Awerosuo Otorudo and Chukwuebuka Ehirim, after they were admitted to bail.

However, when the matter was called on Monday, only counsel for the defendants, Justice Otorudo, was in court.

It was, however, learnt from the court record that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s lawyer had earlier filed a letter seeking an adjournment of the case.

Justice Umar subsequently adjourned the matter until November 5 for the commencement of the trial.

The judge had granted the duo bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

The commission had arraigned the defendants on an amended three-count charge over allegations bordering on illegal financial operations and unlicensed investment activities.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/216/2025, the defendants were alleged to have collected public funds and promised up to 88 per cent returns on investment without regulatory approval.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the amended counts.

NAN reports that CBEX was one of several digital platforms that collapsed after allegedly collecting billions of naira from unsuspecting investors.

Justice Emeka Nwite of a sister court had, on April 24, given the EFCC the go-ahead to arrest and detain six operators of CBEX over their involvement in the fraud.

The judge, who issued the order after the EFCC’s lawyer, Fadila Yusuf, moved an ex parte motion, stated that the detention would be pending the conclusion of the investigation into the alleged offences and possible prosecution.

The six suspects include Adefowora Abiodun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, and Seyi Oloyede.

Others are Avwerosuo Otorudo and Chukwuebuka Ehirim as the 1st to 6th defendants respectively.

