Alleged Genocide: Christian lives are not statistics — CAN tells FG

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN President

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the Federal Government to act decisively to end killings and attacks against Christian communities across the country, warning that the continued loss of lives should no longer be reduced to statistics.

In a statement signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of CAN, the association expressed concern over ongoing discussions about faith, violence, and insecurity, stating that it was essential to address the situation truthfully and with compassion.

CAN said many Christian communities, particularly in northern Nigeria, had suffered attacks, loss of life, and the destruction of places of worship. It noted that these incidents highlighted the need for government and security agencies to ensure the protection of all citizens, regardless of region or creed.

“CAN affirms, without hesitation, that many Christian communities in parts of Nigeria, especially in the North, have suffered severe attacks, loss of life, and the destruction of places of worship. These painful realities serve as reminders of the urgent need for government and security agencies to act decisively to protect every citizen, regardless of region or creed,” Archbishop Okoh said.

The association disclosed that it had made efforts to document incidents of religiously motivated violence and had engaged international partners to draw attention to the situation. It listed some of its actions, including writing to the International Criminal Court in The Hague and hosting global Christian organisations such as the World Evangelical Alliance and the Lausanne Movement.

“These efforts demonstrate CAN’s advocacy for justice, peace, and the protection of Christian communities under threat,” it added.

While acknowledging efforts by the government and security agencies to tackle insecurity, CAN said the response to cases involving religiously targeted violence had often been slow or inadequate. It called for urgent, transparent, and equitable action to stop the killings and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Our concern remains that these cries for justice and protection are too often met with delay or denial. We therefore renew our call on the government and security agencies to take urgent, transparent, and equitable action to end the killings, safeguard vulnerable Christian communities from displacement, and ensure that perpetrators face the full weight of the law. The pain of Christian families torn apart by violence must never be treated as mere statistics,” CAN stated.

The association also urged Christian leaders to continue to act with restraint and unity, while calling on authorities to apply justice fairly and ensure equal protection for all Nigerians.

“CAN acknowledges the efforts of the government and security agencies in addressing the nation’s security challenges but urges that these efforts be redoubled towards equitable protection for all. It is equally imperative that perpetrators of violence are brought swiftly and transparently to justice,” Archbishop Okoh said.

It further noted that the country’s recovery from violence and division would depend on honesty and collective action.

“Nigeria’s healing will not come from denial or blame, but from courage; the courage to face our collective failures, to grieve together, and to rebuild trust within our communities,” the umbrella Christian body added.

CAN restated its position that all Nigerians, regardless of faith, deserved equal protection and justice under the law.

Vanguard News