Alleged Forgery: Obi commends Nnaji’s resignation, urges INEC to take certificate verification seriously

By Bayo Wahab

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has commended the resignation of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, describing it as a “decent and honourable step” amid the controversy surrounding discrepancies in his academic certificates.

In a statement on Thursday, Obi said Nnaji’s resignation reflects the kind of accountability and integrity expected of public officeholders, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies to take certificate verification seriously ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“It is commendable that the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Mr Uche Nnaji, has resigned following the controversy surrounding discrepancies in his academic certificates. That is a decent and honourable step,” Obi stated.

He recalled that a similar example was set during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration when then Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resigned over issues relating to her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

“These instances remind us that such matters are not trivial; they constitute serious criminal offences,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor stressed the need for a comprehensive national review of the qualification and background verification process for all public office holders.

“As we approach the 2027 general elections, INEC and all relevant agencies must take decisive steps to verify and authenticate all academic and professional certificates of every candidate — from the President down to local government councillors,” he said.

Obi lamented that Nigeria’s electoral body had done little in the past to ensure the authenticity of certificates submitted by candidates, warning that the continued acceptance of forged or inconsistent credentials undermines the credibility of the nation’s democracy.

“It is appalling that our electoral body carries out little or no due diligence in confirming certificates submitted by candidates. Continuous discrepancies, false declarations, and forged credentials undermine the credibility of our democracy,” he said.

He urged INEC to begin the verification process immediately, adding that all candidates — incumbent or aspiring — must submit their academic credentials for public scrutiny.

“Let truth, transparency, and accountability form the foundation of leadership in our dear country. Only then can we build a Nigeria where public service is anchored on honour, not deceit,” Obi added.

Vanguard News