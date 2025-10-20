Alleged employment data of PINL is not true – Niger Delta group

A Niger Delta group, Niger Delta Watchdog has faulted an incorrect and unsigned publication intended to cause harm to the reputation of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its president and secretary respectively Dr. Harry Danagogo and Hon. Joel Preye said “PINL engages over 35,000 youths from the Niger Delta for security and surveillance operations.

According to the group, the said false report, where an unknown individual made claims about PINL’s employment data and asserted that official statistics on employment by the company are being artificially overstated is not true.

“PINL focuses on securing the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), a key crude oil pipeline, mainly in the Niger Delta region.

“The company has also expanded into securing gas lines in communities like Soku, Tombia, Rumuji, Ogba, Abha, and Gbarain.

“The company’s operations span across states within the Niger Delta, including Bayelsa, Rivers, and Delta, while its operational headquarters are in Port Harcourt, and the head office located in Abuja.

“Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) primarily operates in the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

“The company has a significant operational footprint that includes the completion of over 150km of trenched and 70km of trenchless production across diverse terrains (horizontal directional drilling) pipeline construction.

“Also, the company operates a security fleet with over 40 security vessels for protecting critical infrastructure and provides other marine support services, including AHT, barges, and tug boats.

“In addition to these undisputable facts, the company is also a significant player in the Nigerian market, evidenced by its team of skilled professionals and a company size of employees.

“The company employs thousands of youths from the Niger Delta region to secure oil and gas infrastructure, with a recent figure citing over 35,000 young people engaged in pipeline surveillance.

“This engagement is a key strategy for the company to protect pipelines, foster economic prosperity in the communities, and maintain peace in the region.

“The youth are primarily involved in securing oil and gas infrastructure, specifically the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) and other critical national assets.

“This model of engaging local youth has contributed to a reduction in pipeline vandalism and has helped promote a more stable and peaceful environment in host communities.

“Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) employs a multi-faceted strategy centered on community engagement and local empowerment, particularly for Niger Delta youths.

“The company has expanded its operational scope beyond the TNP to include securing gas lines and other national assets, which has led to additional job creation for local youths.

“Giving these significant operational footprints of the company and its widespread engagements across various communities within the Niger Delta, the ridiculousness, ineptitude, baselessness, and intention to harm by the said publication and its authors which pegged the company’s employment data around number of 55 is exposed for what it is.

“Beyond surveillance, PINL also engages in other community development initiatives, such as providing scholarships and medical outreach, to further its relationships with local communities.

“In addition to these facts, the company’s CSR initiatives have aided community empowerment through scholarships, skills acquisition programs for women, and local development projects in its host communities along the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

“The company also engages in environmental restoration, stakeholder meetings to address security concerns, and partnerships with government agencies and community leaders”.