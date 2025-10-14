Alleged Christian genocide: Senate sets up ad-hoc committee on position paper

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has constituted a 12-member ad-hoc committee to advise it on Nigeria’s response to growing international concerns over allegations of persecution of Christians in the country.

The resolution followed a closed-door session during which senators deliberated on recent reports by the United States Government suggesting possible acts of targeted violence against Christians in some parts of Nigeria.

The move comes amid heightened diplomatic interest in Nigeria’s security situation and concerns about the potential impact of such allegations on the country’s international reputation and interfaith relations.

Members of the committee include Senators Victor Umeh, Yemi Adaramodu, Aniekan Bassey, Niyi Adegbonmire, Abdul Ningi, Titus Zam, Tony Nwoye, Tahir Munguno, and Asuquo Ekpenyong, among others.

The committee is tasked with developing a comprehensive position paper for presentation to both the Executive and the Senate. The document is expected to articulate Nigeria’s legislative stance on the issue and guide its engagement in ongoing international discussions.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the position paper must be evidence-based and supported by verifiable facts and statistics.

Earlier, the Senate resolved to engage with the United States Congress to address what it described as misleading narratives that portray Nigeria’s security challenges as a campaign of religious persecution.

The decision followed a motion moved last week by Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), which sparked a broader debate among lawmakers about international perceptions of Nigeria’s internal security situation.

During the debate, senators expressed concern that such narratives—though often arising from humanitarian concern—risk distorting the realities of Nigeria’s complex security landscape and undermining efforts to attract foreign investment and aid.

Akpabio proposed the establishment of an ad-hoc committee to liaise directly with American lawmakers and stakeholders, noting that private diplomatic engagement would help clarify Nigeria’s position.

“There are misconceptions that need to be corrected,” Akpabio said. “We are dealing with a multifaceted terrorist threat, and it is important that our counterparts in the United States understand that the violence affects both Christians and Muslims.”