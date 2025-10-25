All eyes on Amupitan as Anambra poll tests INEC’s credibility — Accord Party

Prof. Amupitan

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Accord Party has said all eyes will be on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as it conducts the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election, the first major test of Professor Joash Amupitan’s leadership as chairman of the commission.

In a statement signed by Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, the party’s National Chairman, Accord congratulated Professor Amupitan on his swearing-in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his confirmation by the Council of State and the National Assembly.

Describing the appointment as well deserved, Accord said Professor Amupitan’s track record as a respected legal scholar, academic, and administrator made him suited for the role.

“It is a well-deserved appointment based on his track record and wealth of experience as a legal luminary, esteemed academic and seasoned administrator,” the statement read.

The party urged the new INEC boss to carry out his duties with courage and impartiality, noting that Nigerians expect him to rise to the challenge of delivering credible elections at a time when trust in the process needs to be rebuilt.

“The challenges ahead are enormous and will require patriotism and collaboration with critical stakeholders to deliver free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive elections,” Accord stated.

Turning its focus to the upcoming Anambra election, Accord said citizens expect INEC to ensure that every vote counts and to demonstrate readiness through proper logistics and preparation.

“Adequate preparation should be made ensuring that electoral materials and equipment are ready and functional to avoid glitches and logistical issues.

“Being the first election to be conducted by Professor Joash Amupitan, all eyes will be on the commission to rate his performance,” the party noted.

Accord emphasised that the credibility of the Anambra poll will set the tone for confidence in future elections, including the 2026 FCT Area Council elections, the Ekiti and Osun governorship polls, and the 2027 general election.

The party also urged Amupitan to build on the reforms introduced by his predecessor, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and improve on them to enhance transparency and reduce post-election disputes.

“The party urges Professor Amupitan to consolidate on the innovations introduced by his predecessor, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and improve on them to deliver credible and acceptable elections. This will go a long way to rebuild trust in the electoral process and reduce litigations that overheat the polity after elections,” it said.

Accord wished the new INEC chairman a successful tenure and expressed confidence that his leadership would strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.