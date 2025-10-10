Alignment with APC guarantees investment for Enugu, Magboh tells Gov. Mbah

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Magboh, has described a potential move by Governor Peter Mbah to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a strategic step that could accelerate Enugu State’s transformation.

In a statement on Friday, Magboh said aligning with the political centre would strengthen partnerships and attract investments capable of reshaping the state’s economic landscape.

The Enugu-born entrepreneur noted that such alignment could open new opportunities for meaningful development across the state.

According to him, “This move could become a calculated repositioning to unlock long-term socio-economic growth for Enugu State.

“As a proud son of Enugu and a leader in the diaspora, I fully support this bold step and urge all progressives to stand behind the governor’s vision for a greater Enugu.”