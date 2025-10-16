ALDRAP official denies authoring petition against INEC chairman

ABUJA — The Administrative Secretary of the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners (ALDRAP), Jesse Williams Amuga, has disowned a letter circulating in the media purportedly written by the association to the Senate, calling for the rejection of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan’s nomination as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement made available to journalists, Amuga said he did not authorise or consent to the use of his name in the petition, which he described as misleading and unauthorised.

“My attention has been drawn to a publication by some media outlets purportedly requesting the Senate to reject the appointment of Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan as INEC Chairman in a letter written to the Nigerian Senate under the auspices of ALDRAP signed by me, the Administrative Secretary.

I distance myself completely from this publication as I did not consent or authorise my name to be used in the letter,” Amuga stated.

He explained that while he serves as the Administrative Secretary of ALDRAP, the association’s letterhead bearing his name and signature could have been used by others without his approval.

“My name and signature appear on the letterheaded paper and as such can be used by anyone to send out letters, and I regret any inconvenience this may have caused,” he said.

Amuga urged members of the public to disregard the petition purportedly sent to the Nigerian Senate and attributed to him.

“I urge the members of the public to disregard the petition to the Nigerian Senate signed by me (Jesse Williams Amuga) against the appointment of Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan and request that the publication be removed immediately,” he added.

He also extended his best wishes to the newly appointed INEC Chairman, Prof. Amupitan, as he assumes his national responsibility.

“In the same vein, I wish the newly appointed INEC Chairman good luck in the task bestowed on him,” Amuga said.

The clarification, dated 12 October 2025, was also copied to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President of the Senate, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).