Alake hails Southwest Region for driving N7.2bn mining revenue in 2024

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela, Akure

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has said that Nigeria’s mining sector is undergoing the most far-reaching reforms in its history, with the southwest region contributing the highest regional share of N7.2bn to the N38bn revenue of 2024.

Speaking in Akure, Ondo State during the day two of Southwest Stakeholders’ Dialogue Meeting with Ministers and Senior Federal Government Officials, Alake said that the ministry had also launched the MySatellite Monitoring Project, a ₦2.5 billion initiative approved by the Federal Executive Council to track mineral licences, coordinate mining activities nationwide and detect unlicensed operations in real time.

These reforms according to him, have restored investors’ confidence, encouraged legitimate miners to return and significantly increased government earnings, stressing that mining revenue, which stood at ₦8.4 billion in 2022, rose to ₦14 billion in 2023 and ₦38 billion in 2024, with the Southwest contributing the highest regional share of ₦7.2 billion.

The Minister explained that insecurity, once a major obstacle to mining operations, has significantly reduced following the establishment of the Mining Marshals, which was a new security architecture created in collaboration with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

He explained that the 2,000-strong special unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has recovered 19 mining sites from illegal operators, arrested over 300 offenders and secured more than 20 convictions in the last 18 months.

Alake urged traditional rulers and local leaders to resist aiding illegal miners, noting that such activities often thrive through local collusion.

His words, “Our past is a story foretold, but our future can be written in gold. Let us change the narrative from exploitation to beneficiation, from extraction to industrialisation and from dependency to self-reliance.

“In collaboration with my brother, the Honourable Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Olusegun (Joe), we mobilised over 2,000 personnel from the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps to establish, for the first time in Nigeria’s mining history, a dedicated security architecture for the sector, the Mining Marshals. This unit was specifically designed to combat illegal operations in mining areas.

“To date, the Mining Marshals have recovered more than 19 mining sites from illegal operators and restored them to their legitimate owners. They have arrested over 300 illegal miners; more than 150 are currently undergoing prosecution and we have secured convictions for over 20 offenders in the last year and a half including both Nigerians and foreigners.

“We are not resting on these achievements. We are implementing the MySatellite Monitoring Project approved by the Federal Executive Council with an initial take-off fund of ₦2.5 billion. The system has captured all mineral licences and coordinates across the country and will monitor the movement of people, vehicles and mineral consignments in real time to detect unlicensed activity and report mineral transfers to the federal revenue agencies.

“The gradual restoration of law and order supported by coordinated operations of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force has encouraged many legitimate miners to return to their sites. The resumption of legal extraction has increased employment, driven the collection of royalties and fees, and boosted government revenue.

“Federal collections from mining rose from a paltry ₦8.4 billion in 2022 to ₦14 billion in 2023, and then to ₦38 billion in 2024. Between January and September this year, total revenue exceeded ₦30 billion. Notably, the Southwest contributed ₦7.2 billion during that period, making it the highest regional contributor to federal mining revenue”.