Alaafin visits Chief Habeeb Okunola, strengthens ties for Yoruba advancement

By Juliet Ebirim

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, paid a courtesy visit to High Chief Habeeb Olalekan Okunola, MON, OFR, the Akosin of Yorubaland, at his private residence in Lekki, Lagos. Accompanied by his wife, Olori Abiwunmi Owoade, the visit underscored the monarch’s commitment to deepening collaboration with his chiefs in pursuit of development across Yorubaland.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, High Chief Okunola described the meeting as a historic and symbolic continuation of his long-standing relationship with the Alaafin throne. He recalled a similar visit from the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, during which he received prayers and counsel, noting that the new Alaafin’s visit marked “a fresh chapter in the partnership between the palace and its chiefs.”

“I consider myself fortunate to have received this visit,” Okunola said. “Beyond its formality, it symbolizes a renewed commitment to foster development and empowerment for the people of Oyo and all of Yorubaland.”

The Akosin reiterated his shared vision with the Alaafin for progress and prosperity across the Yoruba region, noting that the initiatives of the Habeeb Okunola Foundation, focused on community development and empowerment, would gain new momentum following the discussions held during the visit.

In his remarks, Alaafin Owoade expressed appreciation for Chief Okunola’s steadfast support, describing him as a pillar in advancing the welfare of the Yoruba people. “My visit to Chief Habeeb’s residence brings me immense joy. His insights have been invaluable, and our discussions have focused on key issues affecting our communities. This meeting strengthens our bond and furthers collaboration for the growth and progress of Yoruba land,” the monarch stated.

In keeping with Yoruba tradition, the Alaafin performed prayers to his ancestors by breaking kolanuts, bitter kola, and alligator pepper, invoking divine blessings for peace, unity, and prosperity across the land.

This visit is poised to mark a new era of partnership between the throne of Alaafin and its chiefs, signaling a mutual dedication to uplifting the Yoruba people and fostering a progressive future for their rich cultural heritage.