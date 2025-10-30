Akwa Ibom: Families of deceased police officers receive N22.09m support

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has disbursed N22,094,914.80 to families of 63 deceased police officers under the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare schemes.

Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, presented the cheques to the next of kin of the fallen officers on Thursday in Uyo, expressing the Force’s continued commitment to the welfare of personnel and their families.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, the CP sympathized with the beneficiaries and assured them that the Force would keep supporting families of officers who died in active service.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to improving the welfare of our fallen heroes’ families,” Azare said, urging beneficiaries to invest the funds wisely in legitimate ventures and family upkeep.

The beneficiaries, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police for the gesture, describing it as a timely relief that would help ease their financial burden.