Akoko leaders urge Aiyedatiwa to halt operation of dissolved 33 LCDAs

Aiyedatiwa

…Propose Fresh Process

— Seek creation of eight new LCDAs in Akoko zone

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leaders from the four Akoko local government areas of Ondo State have called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to stop the continued operation of the 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) recently nullified by a court and begin a new, lawful process for their creation.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued under the umbrella of the Akoko Development Initiative (ADI) — a coalition comprising the Akoko Development Group (ADG), the Akoko Consultative Forum (ACF), and the Oka Community. The statement was jointly signed by Fola Amure, Secretary of ADI, and Chief Ibukun Rogbitan, Chairman of ACF.

The group urged the state government to respect the judgment of the Ondo State High Court, which on June 20, 2024, declared the creation of the 33 LCDAs unconstitutional for failing to comply with Sections 7 and 8 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The court had also ordered the dissolution of the LCDAs and restrained the government from taking further actions on them.

According to the Akoko leaders, despite the court’s ruling, the government allegedly continued to operate the dissolved LCDAs and appoint officials to them. They appealed to the governor to uphold the rule of law and commence a fresh, inclusive process for LCDA creation that ensures fairness across all 18 local government areas.

They recalled that prominent Akoko figures, including former Deputy Governor Alhaji Alli Olanusi and elder statesman Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, had earlier met with the governor over the issue, and he reportedly promised to address the concerns raised — a pledge they said had yet to be fulfilled.

The statement further noted that while the state government has filed a notice of appeal against the judgment, there has been no evidence of further steps taken to advance the case at the appellate court. The leaders described the appeal as an opportunity for due legal process but urged the government not to act contrary to the subsisting High Court order pending its resolution.

They also proposed the creation of eight new LCDAs from the four Akoko local government areas — Akoko North-East, North-West, South-East, and South-West — to promote equity and balance in grassroots governance.

“We are convinced that a fair and transparent process will douse tension and ensure even development across the state,” the group said.

The leaders appealed to the governor to set up a new committee to consult widely and recommend an equitable distribution of LCDAs. They also urged citizens and stakeholders to prevail on the government to adhere to the rule of law, noting that their proposal aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Aiyedatiwa’s Our Ease Vision.

“Akoko people have remained peaceful and law-abiding throughout this disagreement,” they stated. “We only seek justice and fairness within the bounds of the law.”

They concluded by expressing optimism that the governor’s reconsideration of the issue would promote harmony and development across the Sunshine State.