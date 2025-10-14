Akinlalu killings: NIWA boss, Oyebamiji pledges scholarship for deceased children

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, has visited the grieving Akinlalu community, pledging to place children of killed indigenes on scholarship from Primary school through higher institution.

It would be recalled that Osun Amotekun Corps operatives on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 stormed Akinlalu community in Ife-North Local Government Area of the State, killing four persons after shooting sporadically in the quite town over alleged seizing of locally-fabricated weapons by two suspects.

Oyebamiji, an All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant, while on a condolence visit to the Alakinlalu of Akinlalu Palace, also pledged to build an ultra-modern police station in the town to curb crimes and criminal tendencies in the community.

The AMBO movement leader, expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the parents and families of the deceased, vowing to work assiduously with the security agencies to bring the culprits to book.

“It is painful that lives of some of the promising indigenes who are the future of this town were cut short to gruesome killings. But I can assure you that the perpetrators will not go scotfree. They will face the full wrath of the law. We will support you and work to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

“We want to assure you that all the children of the victims would be placed on scholarships from primary to tertiary institutions by the AMBO Movement. We have setup a committee to ensure this. Anyone of the children that wants to learn any vocation will be equally supported to graduation level and also equip them with necessary facilities and equipment.

“This is not about politics; it is a necessity. With this visit, we will brief the Minister for further assistance. We will also construct an ultramodern police post in the town to strengthen security”, Oyebamiji assured.

In his remarks, Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, Oba Istrael Oyewale expressed gratitude to the AMBO Movement and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola for his swift response and lofty intervention to get the federal government attention on the incident.

In their separate remarks, Aro of Akinlalu, Chief Kamorudeen Oyebamiji and Akinlalu Youth Leader, Comrade Adeboye Musibau expressed their grief with the unexpected killings of their children.

They both commended Oyebamiji for granting the request to build a police station in the town and also extending scholarships to the children of the deceased.