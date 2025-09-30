Akawor honoured with Leadership Excellence Award at UK Parliament

By Adetutu Audu

Ambassador Dr. Princess Akawor, esteemed CEO of Luxe by Glamoholic and founder of the

Lachlan Foundation, has been honoured with the UNIPGC & Jewel Howard Taylor Leadership Excellence and Distinguished Personality Award. The prestigious recognition was presented during the Global Leadership Investment Summit & Peace Awards (GLISPA) held at the House of Lords, UK Parliament.

This award celebrates her transformational leadership, commitment to good governance,

and tireless advocacy for sustainable peaceful coexistence. A multi-faceted leader and fashion entrepreneur, Princess Akawor boasts over 15 years of experience in the fashion industry, helming a brand that spans three major Nigerian cities.

With a background in Biomedical Technology from the University of Port Harcourt, she has seamlessly merged science and style, earning her a distinctive place among Africa’s leading women entrepreneurs.

Beyond business, her work through the Lachlan Foundation continues to impact women and communities across Nigeria.

This international accolade joins a long list of recognitions the fashion icon has received both locally and globally