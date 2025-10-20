Ajibaye acknowledges rise of Nigeria’s smart supply chain

By Kenneth Oboh

A growing number of Nigerian businesses are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) automation and digital tracking systems to modernize their supply chains, amid long standing logistical bottlenecks in the country.

Industry experts say the shift marks a significant move toward data-driven operations in sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and spare parts, as firms seek to improve efficiency, cut costs and respond to market demand more effectively.

Tolulope Ajibaye, a graduate researcher at the Industrial and Systems Engineering Department of North Carolina A&T State University made it known that Nigerian firms are increasingly investing in what is known as “smart supply chains”, systems that combine predictive intelligence with physical automation and real-time visibility.

Ajibaye explained that demand sensing tools which combine historical sales data with real-time factors like promotions, weather, and events are helping firms balance inventory levels and reduce stockouts.

In addition, technologies like barcoding, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are enabling more precise tracking of goods, especially in cold chain logistics. These tools also support route optimization for delivery drivers, helping them avoid gridlock and reduce fuel.

Despite these advances, Ajibaye noted that many Nigerian businesses still view smart supply chains as too expensive or unsuitable for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). There are also lingering fears that automation could lead to job losses.

He dismissed these concerns, saying the technologies can be scaled based on a company’s size and needs.

Ajibaye added that far from replacing human workers, smart systems often complement the workforce, allowing employees to focus on higher-value problem solving.

Meanwhile, experts warn that infrastructure gaps, particularly around unstable power supply and port congestion, still pose major challenges to the widespread adoption of smart supply chain systems in Nigeria.

Ajibaye emphasized the need for training programs in analytics, data science, and exception management, especially as digital tools become more integral to logistics.

The push toward smart supply chains comes at a time when Nigerian firms are under pressure to compete globally and respond to rapid changes in consumer demand.