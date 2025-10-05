Ajadi Rescue Movement reaffirms unity and youth empowerment in Taraba

The Ajadi Rescue Movement, Taraba State Chapter, held a vibrant and unifying meeting on Saturday at its state headquarters in Jalingo, reaffirming its commitment to youth empowerment, national unity, and social development across Nigeria’s northern region.

The event, attended by state and zonal executives, local government coordinators, and representatives of various ethnic groups, began at 10:00 a.m. with the arrival of the executives, who distributed branded shirts and caps to members. Excitement filled the atmosphere as delegates awaited the arrival of their special guests.

By 11:00 a.m., the Nineteen Northern States Coordinator, Mr. Ibrahim Shuibu, arrived alongside his cabinet and was warmly received by the coordinators. The meeting opened formally with the Nigerian National Anthem at 11:03 a.m., followed by a prayer led by the Deputy State Coordinator, Mr. Babangida Sani Muhammad.

In his welcome address, the Taraba State Coordinator, Comrade Dabo Nuhu Muhammad, commended members for their steadfastness and discipline, and lauded the founder of the movement, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, for his visionary leadership.

“Ambassador Ajadi has given the Nigerian youth a renewed sense of direction,” Dabo said. “His message is simple — unity, productivity, and patriotism. The Ajadi Rescue Movement is not just a group; it is a mission to redefine youth participation in governance and national development.”

Delivering his keynote address, Mr. Shuibu emphasized the importance of peace, religious tolerance, and inter-ethnic understanding among Nigerian youths.

“We must rise above religion and tribal sentiments,” he urged. “Our diversity is our strength, not our weakness. The Ajadi Rescue Movement is a platform for young Nigerians to build bridges, not barriers.”

The highlight of the meeting was the arrival of the royal father of the day, His Royal Highness, the Galadiman Muri, who praised the leadership of the movement for fostering inclusivity and urged for scholarship opportunities to support youth education.

The meeting also featured goodwill messages from ethnic and regional representatives, a call for greater women’s participation from the Women Leader, and a question-and-answer session addressing youth capacity-building and integration.

The event concluded with refreshments, closing prayers, and a group photograph, leaving participants with a clear message — the Ajadi Rescue Movement is not just a political platform, but a youth-driven revolution for national renewal.