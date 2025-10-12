Ajadi Rescue Movement launches Gombe chapter, urges unity and youth empowerment

The Ajadi Rescue Movement, a socio-political and humanitarian initiative founded by Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, officially inaugurated its Gombe State Chapter on Saturday, drawing prominent figures, grassroots leaders, and community members from across the state to a colourful ceremony that celebrated unity, empowerment, and service to humanity.

The event, held in Gombe, began with a vibrant display of Hausa traditional dances by the Fasaha Cultural Troupe, symbolising the movement’s commitment to preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage while promoting inclusivity. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as dignitaries, invited guests, and members arrived at the venue by 11:00 a.m.

Prayers were offered by both Islamic and Christian clerics — Imam Adamu Usman Manzo and Reverend Nuhu Nadabo — setting a tone of spiritual harmony and peace. The gathering also observed the national anthem and rendered the Ajadi Anthem, led by Mr. Amatiga N. Yila, Zonal Coordinator for Gombe South.

In his welcome address, Mr. Mahmud Usman, Zonal Coordinator for Gombe Central, expressed gratitude to Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi for his visionary leadership and consistent advocacy for social justice, youth empowerment, and national rebirth. He also commended Comrade Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Northern Coordinator of the Ajadi Rescue Movement, for his “unflinching dedication and grassroots mobilisation” across Northern Nigeria.

Delivering the keynote address, Hon. Shuaibu Ibrahim urged the people of Gombe State to embrace the philosophy of the Ajadi Rescue Movement, describing it as “a people-centred initiative dedicated to empowering youths, women, and the less privileged.”

“The Ajadi Rescue Movement is not a political family business — it is a national service platform. Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi is not driven by political ambition, ethnicity, or religion. His mission is to rescue humanity from poverty, ignorance, and neglect,” Ibrahim said.

He added that with patience and collective effort, Nigerians would soon begin to see the tangible impact of the movement’s humanitarian work.

The highlight of the ceremony was the official unveiling of the Gombe State Chapter by the State Coordinator, Comrade Abubakar Kalagar Muhammad. In his remarks, Kalagar described Ambassador Ajadi as “a God-sent reformer whose compassion and patriotism have inspired a movement of hope across Nigeria.”

“Gombe is one of the most peaceful states in Northern Nigeria, and it is our honour to host this initiative here,” Kalagar said. “Ambassador Ajadi’s commitment to humanity has shown us that leadership is not about power but about purpose — the purpose of service to others.”

He introduced the state executive team and local government coordinators, urging them to uphold integrity, inclusiveness, and accountability in their activities.

Goodwill messages were delivered by CSP Muhammed Baba Ali and Prince Zaidu, representative of His Highness, the Hakimin Shengete, who both offered prayers for Ambassador Ajadi and the national leadership of the movement.

An interactive session followed, during which participants asked questions and shared observations about the structure and objectives of the movement. These were addressed by Hon. Ibrahim and Comrade Kalagar, who reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to transparency and grassroots engagement.

In her closing remarks, the Gombe State Women Leader, Hajiya Mairo Adamu, alongside the State Youth Leader, Engr. Aeron Maidoma, and the Secretary-General, expressed appreciation to attendees and pledged to “take the message of hope and empowerment to every community in Gombe State.”

Final prayers were offered by Reverend Nuhu Nadabo and Imam Manzo Adamu, signifying unity across faiths. The ceremony concluded with a group photograph led by Hon. Shuaibu Ibrahim, as participants departed joyfully around 1:45 p.m.

The inauguration of the Gombe Chapter marks another milestone in the steady expansion of the Ajadi Rescue Movement across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones. Since its inception, the movement has inspired Nigerians with its mission of social inclusion, youth development, and national renewal — values championed by Ambassador Ajadi, a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and politician renowned for his steadfast advocacy for a better Nigeria.