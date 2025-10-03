Ajadi Rescue Mission Adamawa charts course for credible leadership in 2027

The political landscape of Adamawa State gained fresh energy on Independence Day as the Ajadi Rescue Movement (ARM) inaugurated its state chapter in Yola, declaring readiness to make a difference in Nigeria’s democracy by “choosing leaders right” in 2027.

The inauguration, held at the Nurses’ House in Jimeta, Yola, drew party supporters, grassroots representatives, and regional coordinators, who described the event as “the beginning of a new era in the North-East.”

In his welcome address, State Coordinator Hon. Rilwan Idris Yahya urged the 21 Local Government Area executives and state officers to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“We are not just building another political structure; we are building trust with the people. Our mission is simple: service must reach the grassroots, and leaders must emerge through the people’s will,” Yahya declared.

The Northern States Coordinator, Comrade Ibrahim Shuaibu, stressed that the Ajadi Rescue Movement was more than politics, describing it as a humanitarian platform seeking to empower Nigerians regardless of region, ethnicity, or creed.

“Ajadi Rescue Movement is a movement of hope. We have carried out humanitarian services across states, reaching vulnerable people, and the message is clear: Nigerians deserve leaders who understand service, not self-interest,” Shuaibu said.

“This Adamawa chapter must be the model. 2027 will be the year we show the nation that leaders can be chosen right, by the people and for the people.”

Goodwill messages from stakeholders underlined the optimism in the air.

Speaking for the 21 LGA Coordinators, State Secretary Hon. A.A. Mubarak pledged loyalty to the founder’s vision:

“Adamawa has been remembered, and we are grateful. Our task is to show by our actions that we can deliver on the promises made to the people. We will not fail.”

For the women’s wing, Assistant Women’s Leader Ms Comfort Ndondo described the initiative as a blessing for community development.

“When women are empowered and communities supported, society rises. That is why Ajadi Rescue Movement gives us hope—it is not politics as usual; it is about humanity,” she said.

A highlight of the event was a presentation by Comrade Dabo Nuhu Muhammad, Taraba State Coordinator, profiling the movement’s founder, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, as a visionary entrepreneur, community developer, and philanthropist whose ambition is to give back to his generation through leadership and service.

Adamawa Central Coordinator Mr Leviticus James also thanked participants for making the inauguration historic. The event ended with an interactive question-and-answer session, where participants renewed their commitment to grassroots mobilisation.

The launch signaled that the Adamawa chapter of the Ajadi Rescue Movement is positioning itself as a political force ahead of 2027.