Ajadi hails Kwankwaso at 68, describes him as a beacon of people-centered leadership

The Southwest Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has extended warm felicitations to the party’s founder and former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, on the occasion of his 68th birthday, marked on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

In a congratulatory message, Ambassador Ajadi described Senator Kwankwaso as “a visionary leader, patriotic statesman, and tireless advocate of a new Nigeria built on justice, equity, and progress.”

“Senator Kwankwaso’s political philosophy, anchored on people-centered governance and youth empowerment, has continued to inspire many of us in the New Nigeria People’s Party and beyond,” Ajadi said. “His exemplary service to Nigeria — from his days as Deputy Speaker to his tenure as a two-term governor of Kano State, and later as Minister of Defence — remains a model of purposeful leadership.”

Ambassador Ajadi, one of the most vocal proponents of the NNPP’s vision in southern Nigeria, noted that Kwankwaso’s leadership represents a vital bridge between the political class and the ordinary people.

“Dr. Kwankwaso has always demonstrated what it means to lead with integrity and compassion,” Ajadi added. “His enduring relationship with the common man, his focus on education, and his commitment to youth inclusion in governance are lessons every Nigerian leader should emulate.”

Born on October 21, 1957, in Kwankwaso town, Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s distinguished political career spans more than three decades. He has served as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives during the Third Republic, Governor of Kano State (1999–2003 and 2011–2015), and Minister of Defence (2003–2007) under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Kwankwaso later emerged as the NNPP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, where his campaign focused on national unity, education reform, and infrastructural development.

Ambassador Ajadi, who has consistently championed youth participation and good governance through his philanthropic and political engagements, reaffirmed his loyalty to the ideals of the NNPP under Kwankwaso’s leadership.

“As we celebrate our leader’s 68th birthday, I join millions of Nigerians to pray for his good health, long life, and continued wisdom to guide our great party and the nation,” Ajadi said. “His unwavering commitment to a Nigeria where everyone has equal opportunity remains the driving force for many of us who believe that a new Nigeria is possible.”

Ajadi, an entrepreneur and grassroots mobilizer from Ogun State, has played a significant role in expanding the NNPP’s influence across the Southwest region. His political philosophy and advocacy for credible leadership align with Kwankwaso’s long-standing record as a reformist and advocate of inclusive governance.

Reaffirming his solidarity and admiration, Ajadi concluded: “Dr. Kwankwaso is more than a political figure; he is a mentor, a patriot, and a living example of selfless service. The NNPP family celebrates him today and always.”