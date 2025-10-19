Ajadi felicitates families of Oluwafemi, Gbenga as children wed in grand style

LAGOS, Nigeria — It was an atmosphere of joy and elegance on Saturday, October 18, 2025, as families, friends, and dignitaries gathered at the 81 Division Officers’ Mess, Victoria Island, Lagos, to celebrate the wedding reception of Oluwaseun and Oluwatobi, children of Mr. and Mrs. Grace Adeyemi Oluwafemi, and Dr. (CP) Gbenga (rtd.) and Mrs. Grace Ogunsakin.

Among the distinguished guests was Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a renowned entrepreneur and chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who attended the event to honour the families and felicitate with the newlyweds.

Speaking with journalists shortly before his departure, Ambassador Ajadi described the wedding as “a celebration of love, unity, and family values,” stressing that marriage remains the cornerstone of a peaceful and progressive society.

“Marriage is not just the union of two people but of two families,” Ajadi said. “I am particularly happy for Mr. Oluwafemi, the father of the groom, and all the families involved. They have raised fine children who today have started a new chapter of their lives in love and mutual respect.”

Ajadi urged the couple to nurture their relationship with love, patience, and communication, describing them as “ambassadors of love in a generation that needs strong family examples.”

“My prayer for Oluwaseun and Oluwatobi,” he added, “is that God will bless their home with peace, wisdom, and enduring happiness. They should always support each other and build a home that reflects unity and love.”

The grand celebration followed the church wedding held at MFM TMPM Region 15, Victoria Island, and drew an impressive turnout of guests, including clergy, business leaders, security officials, and well-wishers from across the country.

Guests commended both families for organizing a memorable and colourful event that blended tradition with modern elegance — from the lively traditional engagement at Onikan on Friday to the glamorous reception at Victoria Island on Saturday.

As the evening came to a close, the air was filled with music, dance, and laughter — a fitting conclusion to a wedding that symbolized not only the union of Oluwaseun and Oluwatobi, but also the strengthening of ties between two distinguished families.