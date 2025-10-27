Aiyedatiwa to host FG, S/ West citizen – govt engagement summit in Ondo

— DAWN commission, Afenifere to dialogue with stakeholders

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo State Government, in collaboration with the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission and Afenifere, will on Wednesday, host the Federal Government/Southwest Citizen-Government Engagement Summit.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, said that the summit, themed “Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future,” will hold at the International Conference Centre (The Dome), Akure.

The event aims to provide a platform for citizens and government representatives to engage in constructive dialogue on key issues affecting the Southwest region.

Dr Fasoranti, said that all preparations have been completed to host delegates from the six states of the Southwest region.

The event, according to him, will feature six thematic sessions, including Fiscal Reforms and National Planning, Economic Development and Job Creation, Social Services and Social Development, Infrastructure and Transportation, Human Capital Development, and Security and Governance.

While the state governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will serve as the Chief Host of the summit, other participants will include Southwest governors, ministers and federal appointees of Southwest origin, federal legislators, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, private sector players, youth and student bodies, women’s groups, and other key stakeholders across the region.

The two-day summit is expected to foster collaboration and promote sustainable development in the Southwest region.