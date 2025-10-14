Aiyedatiwa to Corps members: Be patriotic, productive and security-conscious

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to uphold the values of patriotism, hard work, and security consciousness as they begin the next phase of their national service.

Aiyedatiwa gave the charge during the official closing ceremony and terminal parade of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

Speaking through the State Coordinator, NYSC Ondo State, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, the governor described corps members as ambassadors of unity, development, and national progress. He encouraged them to sustain the virtues of discipline and resilience acquired during the three-week orientation exercise.

He urged them to accept their postings in good faith and make positive impacts in their host communities. “As you settle into your host communities, respect their customs and cultural values, and endeavour to leave positive imprints wherever you serve,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa commended corps members for their active participation in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, noting that the state government remains committed to youth empowerment and self-reliance initiatives. He advised them to build on the skills gained by pursuing post-camp training opportunities that could lead to employment or self-sustaining ventures.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to the security and welfare of corps members, Aiyedatiwa said the state government is working closely with security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure their safety throughout the service year.

He, however, cautioned them to be personally vigilant and avoid actions that may expose them to danger. “Be security conscious at all times; avoid keeping late nights, attending unsafe gatherings, visiting isolated areas, or accepting unsolicited rides from strangers,” he warned.

The governor further advised corps members to steer clear of drug abuse, cybercrime, and other social vices that could tarnish their image and that of the NYSC Scheme. He also reminded them to refrain from participating in local politics, as their conduct reflects not only on themselves but also on their families, institutions, and the country at large.

Aiyedatiwa appealed to corps employers in the state to provide a supportive and conducive environment for the corps members to excel in their various Places of Primary Assignment. He also called on local government authorities, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders to extend hospitality and assist corps members in their community development initiatives.

The event marked the end of the three-week orientation course, which featured physical, leadership, and entrepreneurial training programmes designed to prepare corps members for effective service delivery in their host communities.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of letters of commendation to the Deputy Camp Director, Mr. Bejide Sunday, and the Camp RSM, Warrant Officer Alhassan Magaji, for their outstanding performance during the orientation course.