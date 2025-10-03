Aiyedatiwa distributes N38million to offset medical bills of residents

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has disbursed the sum of N38 million to 39 beneficiaries of medical financial assistance initiated by the state government.

While presenting cheques to beneficiaries, governor Aiyedatiwa said that the beneficiaries received support from the government for the treatment of various medical conditions.

Speaking through the health commissioner, Dr Banji Ajaka, the governor noted that the beneficiaries received the financial support from the government on various kinds of medical conditions.

Ajaka said that ” We are giving out about a total amount of N38million to 39 residents to assist them.

“Some of them have kidney problems that they have to do transplant and it’s very expensive and this is what we’re able to distribute to them that Mr. Governor approved.

“There was a board that they all undergo, where they applied, we looked at their documents and examined them. So, the board did that diligently and picked those that are deserving of assistance.

“39 people succeeded out of the 54 people that keyed into the exercise.”

“We appreciate Mr. Governor for the approval. He was compassionate. We implored them to use the money judiciously. We are advising everybody to key into the health insurance.

Speaking the contributory healthcare scheme in the state the commissioner said “what we are saying is that the contributory health insurance scheme in Ondo State is compulsory for every person.

“You don’t need to have money in your pocket to access the service, and it goes to the level of when you even need to do an operation and you’re paying 40 percent while the government is paying 60 percent.

“Also, there’s another aspect of it, the Abiyamo scheme is for maternal and child health free of charge provided you registered. You take your delivery whether spontaneous vaginal delivery or cesarean section without paying a dime.

“While I will advise all the beneficiaries to use whatever is being given to them for the purpose for which it is given and God will grant them good health.

“They should take good care of their health. And to the people of Ondo State, let us take care of our health because it’s very important.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Adeniran Ikuomola, said that “I want to appreciate, especially our own governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa for approving this exercise. Not only that he has approved, but released the funds.

“The governor has been assisting people that are in need of medical assistance in the state since he became the governor.”

“So it is better for all of us to key into the Contributory Healthcare Insurance Scheme, an opportunity for every one of us to key into it so that anytime there is a need for us to take care of our health, we will go to the hospital without paying out of our pocket.

“So we want to recommend it for all of us as long as the government continues to assist people that are in need, it is better for all of us to key into Contributory Health Scheme, so that every time, any time that we require health services, we can receive it without paying from our pocket.”

One of the beneficiaries, Caroline Jimoh expressed gratitude for the initiative, describing it as timely.

“Jimoh said ” Many of us had given up on treating our health problems because of lack of money. This gesture has restored hope to us.

She lauded the health commissioner, Dr Ajaka for the development in the health sector and policies initiated by him.