Aiyedatiwa clears N1.4bn gratuity arrears of LG retirees, primary schl teachers

–Ondo APC applauds Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has flagged off the payment of ₦1.4 billion to pensioners who retired from the local government and primary school system in 2014.

Aiyedatiwa while speaking at the flag-off in Akure, described the gesture as a continuation of the bulk gratuity payment initiative he introduced while serving as Deputy Governor, aimed at clearing the backlog of unpaid entitlements and restoring confidence among retirees.

He explained that the disbursement followed his administration’s structured payment process, which uses the year of exit from public service as the sole qualification criterion, to ensure fairness, transparency and predictability.

According to him “I started this even when I was Deputy Governor. I presented a case to the then Governor, which he approved for us and we started that initiative of saving money.

” Periodically, any time we have an allocation that is good enough, we put some money aside to settle the gratuities of our retirees. This will continue now that we are fully in charge as Governor.

“This exercise being undertaken today is in line with our payment process, which has the year of exit from public service as the only factor for qualification for payment.

“We thank God Almighty for enabling us to restore hope to our pensioners, who before now had lost hope of ever being paid their gratuity in full after meritorious service to the state and humanity in general.

“The bulk payment for the 2014 set of pensioners we are flagging off today further demonstrates our commitment to the welfare of the elderly and vulnerable sections of our population, in line with this administration’s policy thrust.

“Our desire to adopt and consistently apply the year of exit as the sole qualification for bulk payment is to make the process transparent and predictable and to ensure no one is discriminated against.”

The governor added that the bulk payments for the 2011, 2012 and 2013 sets under his administration were unprecedented in the history of the state.

He said, “Today, we are exiting 2014, and very soon, we will exit 2015, and so on, until everybody is cleared.

” Since our assumption of office, we have paid serious and deliberate attention to the welfare of pensioners in Ondo State.

” The state is one of the few in Nigeria to grant an upward review of a flat rate of ₦30,000 to pensioners, to cushion the effect of the global economic meltdown affecting Nigeria.”

Aiyedatiwa maintained that the government does not consider the prompt payment of pension allowances as an achievement but as a moral and constitutional duty.

He said, “Most times, we feel reluctant to list prompt payment of pension allowances and consequential adjustments as achievements, because payment of monthly pensions to our senior citizens is our obligation.

” However, when we compare the current period with times when pensions were paid in percentages and fractions, there is reason to celebrate.”

The governor noted that the current disbursement would rekindle hope among pensioners and reassure serving workers that their gratuities would be promptly paid after retirement.

“At this point, I would like to say that the consistent and prompt payment of gratuities and pension awards is not merely a financial lifeline to our senior citizens, but a total investment in their well-being.

” From the funds being paid out as gratuities and the upward pension review of ₦30,000 flat rate, the financial capacity and welfare of our pensioners have been greatly enhanced,” he said.

He also announced that the next of kin of three local government staff members who lost their lives in a motor accident while on official duty to Ibaro, Niger State, would receive cheques for their terminal benefits to ease the pain of their loss.

He commended the cooperation between the National Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Local Government Pension Transitional Department, describing their partnership as vital to the success of the state’s pension initiative.

Speaking on behalf of the Head of Service, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Adeniran Ikuomola, commended the governor for his compassion and prioritisation of pensioners’ welfare despite other pressing developmental needs.

Ikuomola said, “First, I must thank God for our parents here today. Most of them retired about 11 years ago, and most will be around 70 years or above. On behalf of everyone in the service, I thank the Governor for bringing them together and paying their gratuities.

“Mr Governor has his choice. He could have used ₦1.4 billion for other things, but he chose to prioritise the elderly.

” What you are doing today is not just for those retired officers but for all of us still in the service, and for the people of the state, because it has a multiplier effect”, he said.

Ikuomola urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely, pay attention to their health, and enrol in the state’s Contributory Health Scheme, adding that doing so would help them manage their resources better.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, praised the governor for introducing the pension savings initiative during his tenure as Deputy Governor, noting that it has made regular savings for gratuity payments possible.

Takuro said, “Your Excellency, you directed that pensioners in our state must be taken care of. You said during the election that they stood by you, prayed for you, and voted for you, and you are determined to make them smile.

” A week ago, you asked about the balance we’ve saved. When we told you, you said, ‘What are you waiting for? Pay them now!’ You also instructed that every quarter, we must save enough money for our pensioners.”

The Chairman of the National Union of Pensioners (NUP), Johnson Osunyemi, who spoke on behalf of the pensioners, lauded the governor for restoring dignity to retirees and rekindling their hope.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has commended the governor over what the party described as uncommon focus on the well-being of the senior citizens.

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary Alex Kalejaye said that the state chapter explained that the flag off of N1.4 billion for retirees as gratuity and other retirement benefits, in Akure, which trails recent payment of leave bonus for those in service is “deeply encouraging”.

“The commitment of the State Government, under Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, to the welfare of civil servants and retirees deserves commendation. It is glaringly an uncommon focus on the well-being of senior citizens,” the statement announced.

The state chapter applauds Mr. Governor’s deep interest and dedication to the well-being of both retirees and those in service, adding that the gains to the State and senior citizens are numerous.

“Civil service is the acclaimed engine room of government, and one way to encourage those in service to concentrate on their duties is the assurance of retirement benefits.

“This will boost their confidence in the system, reduce health challenges when they are supposed to be taken off by the system, enhance quality living after several decades of active service, and curb the avoidable appeal for corrupt practices,” the party argued.

The state chapter urged the retirees to reciprocate by supporting efforts of government by contributing to activities in their localities, and offer professional ideas and suggestions for the development of the state.