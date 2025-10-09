Air Peace refutes claim of falsehood over ₦100m MRO land payment in Anambra

Dr. Allen Onyema, Air Peace boss.

…Says Transaction Was With State Government, Not Umueri Community

Anambra — Air Peace Airlines has debunked reports suggesting that its Chairman, Dr. Allen Onyema, made false claims about the payment for land allocated to the company for its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Anambra State.

The airline, in a statement signed by its management on Thursday, described as “baseless and misleading” the comments credited to the Traditional Ruler of Umueri, Igwe Emeka, regarding the ownership and payment for the MRO project land.

According to the statement, Air Peace’s dealings concerning the MRO site were conducted exclusively with the Anambra State Government, and not with any community or group.

“Payment for the designated land was made directly to the Anambra State Government, and an official receipt confirming the payment of ₦100 million was issued on August 26, 2021,” the airline stated.

“A Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the same parcel of land was subsequently issued on September 14, 2021, completing the legitimate allocation process.”

Air Peace clarified that neither Dr. Onyema nor the airline ever accused the Umueri community of wrongdoing or land dispute, insisting that the monarch’s reaction was “unprovoked and misplaced.”

“At no time was any statement issued suggesting that the community refused land allocation, received money, or was in dispute with Air Peace over the MRO project,” the statement read.

The airline reaffirmed Dr. Onyema’s integrity and commitment to national development, describing the allegation that he lied as “false, malicious, and defamatory.”

“Dr. Allen Onyema does not lie about anything. His record of transparent service to Nigeria and unwavering commitment to development speak for themselves,” the company maintained.

Air Peace reiterated that the proposed MRO facility remains a patriotic venture designed to create jobs, boost the local aviation sector, and position Nigeria as a hub for aircraft maintenance in Africa.

“Air Peace will continue to focus on driving positive change, empowering Nigerians, and promoting excellence in aviation, while disregarding distractions from its mission,” the statement concluded.